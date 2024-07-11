Home > Entertainment What Is Newlywed Actress Olivia Munn's Net Worth? Just how much has she earned so far in her career? By Elissa Noblitt Jul. 11 2024, Published 11:04 a.m. ET Source: Getty images

Over the last few years, Olivia Munn has generally made headlines for all things relating to her relationship with controversial comedian John Mulaney. The pair began dating in 2021, which caused an uproar from Jon's fans as he had just called things quits with his wife and longtime partner, Anna Marie Tendler. Later that same year, Olivia and John also announced their pregnancy, and in 2024, the pair broke the internet again when PEOPLE confirmed that the two had gotten married.

However, aside from her relationship with John, Olivia has built a successful career for herself, dating back to 2006. Since then, the actress has appeared on plenty of TV shows and movies, from The Daily Show with Jon Stewart to X-Men: Apocalypse. Just how much has she earned so far in her career? Let's take a look.

Source: Getty images

What is Olivia Munn's net worth?

From Magic Mike to The Lego Ninjago Movie, Olivia's acting career clearly spans genres. Though her presence on the big screen has slowed down in recent years — as is to be expected with a new baby and a startling cancer diagnosis — she has definitely earned a pretty penny since starting out. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Olivia's net worth is sitting at about $15 million.

Olivia Munn Actress Net worth: $15 million Olivia Munn is an American actress known for her role as a correspondent on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, as well as subsequent acting roles in The Predator, the X-Men franchise, and more. Birth date: July 3, 1980 Birthplace: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, United States Mother: Kimberly Schmid Father: Winston Munn Marriage: John Mulaney (m. 2024)