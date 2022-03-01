Wait, Did John Mulaney Divorce Anna Marie Tendler Because She Didn't Want Kids?

After six years of marriage, comedian John Mulaney and wife Anna Marie Tendler announced they were getting divorced in May 2021. John was the one who chose to end their marriage.

That same month, the Saturday Night Live alum became romantically linked to actress Olivia Munn. Fans were taken aback by how quickly he moved on, and even more stunned when he revealed in September 2021 that he and Olivia were expecting a child together.