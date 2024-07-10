Home > Entertainment > Celebrity John Mulaney and Olivia Munn Tied the Knot — Let's Take a Look at Their Relationship Despite the many rumors, John and Olivia are still together — and officially wed in July 2024. By Sara Belcher Jul. 10 2024, Published 4:33 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Former SNL comedian John Mulaney and X-Men actress Olivia Munn first made headlines for their relationship in 2021 when they were romantically linked mere months after John’s divorce with ex-wife, Anna Marie Tendler. Since then, the pair have kept their relationship relatively quiet, but let’s break down what we know of their relationship timeline.

May 2021: John and Olivia are rumored to be together three days after filing for divorce from Anna.

Only three days after news of John and Anna’s divorce broke, sources confirmed that John and Olivia were seeing each other. “This is very new, they're taking it slowly," a source told People. "They met at church in Los Angeles."

September 2021: Olivia’s pregnancy is confirmed.

Only a couple of months after their relationship was confirmed, John announced on Late Night With Seth Meyers that he and Olivia were expecting a child together.

“I went to rehab in September, I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife … Then in the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia,” he said on the show. "I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful with someone incredible. And we're having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news!"

November 2021: John and Olivia’s son, Malcolm is born.

Only two months later, Olivia and John welcome their son, Malcolm Hiệp, into the world. The pair kept the news of Malcolm's birth private for a month, not sharing the news until late December. "He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn’t even tried seltzer yet," John said in an Instagram post announcing the birth. "I’m very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays."

July 2024: John and Olivia got married in an intimate ceremony.

John and Olivia married in an intimate ceremony in July 2024, despite multiple rumors of their breakup in the years between. According to People, only their 2-year-old son, Malcolm, and one witness attended the ceremony.