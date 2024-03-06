Home > Viral News > Trending What Is Anna Marie Tendler’s Net Worth? The Artist is Releasing a Tell-All Memoir Anna Marie Tendler makes a living as an accomplished multimedia artist. She was previously married to comedian John Mulaney. By Sarah Kester Mar. 6 2024, Published 3:00 p.m. ET Source: Gett Images

While some people get a revenge body after a nasty split, Anna Marie Tendler is poised to get a revenge paycheck. The multimedia artist went through a highly-publicized divorce with comedian John Mulaney in 2021, while the Saturday Night Live star has been dating actress Olivia Munn since 2021. John and Olivia share one child.

Article continues below advertisement

In the wake of her divorce, Anna was in a fragile place. But years later, she’s turning heartbreak into success with her first tell-all memoir, Men Have Called Her Crazy. So, what is Anna Marie Tendler's net worth before the memoir's publication?

Source: Instagram / @annamtendler

Article continues below advertisement

Anna has an estimated net worth of $5 million.

Anna is a multidisciplinary artist and author. She graduated with an M.A. in fashion and textile history from NYU’s Costume Studies program. According to her website, her master’s thesis “explored the recent history of lip filler and the sociocultural politics of female aesthetics as analyzed through medical texts and popular cultural discourses.” While some argue that art doesn’t pay the bills, Anna has proved the naysayers wrong. Her net worth is reported to be $5 million.

Anna was married to John Mulaney.

Anna married the Saturday Night Live Comedian in July 2014. John filed for divorce after six years of marriage in 2021, just three months after he completed his 60-day rehab stay for alcohol and cocaine abuse. During their marriage, John earned significantly more than Anna. His net worth is estimated to be $10 million. He has written for several TV shows and has released comedy specials on Netflix, such as 2015’s The Comeback Kid and John Mulaney: Baby J. in 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

Anna is releasing a tell-all memoir called, 'Men Have Called Her Crazy.'

On Instagram, Anna revealed that she’s been working on the memoir for two years. “I have been writing this book for two years. More accurately though I have been writing it for close to four decades. I have never been more proud of any work.”

Article continues below advertisement

She went on to express the main topic: "It is a story about mental health; about being a woman; about family. And finally, about the endless source of my heartbreak and rage—men.” If you need a refresher, Anna struggled publicly with her mental health in 2021. At the time, she shared that she was “heartbroken” about "John’s decision to end their marriage.”

The situation got messier when it was reported that John was dating actress Olivia Munn just days after the divorce was revealed. That following September, Olivia and John announced they were expecting their first child together. The next year, Anna published an essay in Elle where she revealed that she suffered a mental breakdown in December 2020, shortly before her and John’s divorce was announced.

Article continues below advertisement

She credited her beloved dog, Petunia, for never letting her “out of her sight” and being her reason to carry on. “Petunia and I moved to Connecticut in December 2020, in the wake of my severe mental health breakdown and what appeared to be the impending end of my marriage,” Anna wrote. “My mental health hinged wholly on my dog," she said.

"When I was hospitalized for depression, self-harm, and severe suicidal ideation in the first two weeks of 2021, the doctors asked me to make a list of my reasons for living," she explained. "Petunia was the one and only thing on that list.” Sadly, Petunia died in April of that year. Men Have Called Her Crazy hits selves on Aug. 13.