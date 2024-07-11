Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NBA NBA Legend Allen Iverson Now Has the Title "Vice President of Basketball" Allen Iverson has had an unorthodox post-career after breaking boundaries in the NBA. Where is he now? By Jamie Lerner Jul. 10 2024, Published 9:02 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

In July 2024, we were reminded of one of Allen Iverson’s great legacies — the black jerseys worn by the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers in the early 2000s, Allen’s record-breaking span with the Sixers. In a five-year extension tribute, the 76ers presented a black jersey to Tyrese Maxey to celebrate his contribution to the franchise, potentially alongside Joel Embiid and Paul George.

Naturally, we couldn’t help but be reminded of the man the black jersey is most closely associated with — “the Answer,” Allen Iverson. He retired from the NBA in 2010, and from professional basketball in 2011. So what has he been doing ever since and where is Allen Iverson now?

Source: Getty Images

Now, Allen Iverson is an entrepreneur after a fall from grace.

Allen very famously spent large sums of money on luxuries. He was one of the most highly-paid basketball players of his time, and with an annual $800,000 salary from a partnership with Reebok, he was doing pretty well. But he allegedly loved spending money on gambling, shopping, dining out luxuriously, and his collection of over 10 luxury cars.

While Allen tried to refute that he ever went “broke,” his former teammate Matt Barnes told Sports Illustrated (via Fox Sports): “Allen was the first guy that showed me how NBA players spend money in strip clubs. That guy went. HARD. He’d throw so much money … He’d throw $30,000, $40,000 every time we went. I’m like, ‘You realize what I can do with this money?’”

So it shouldn’t be too shocking that by the time he and his high school sweetheart, Tawanna Turner, divorced in 2012, he had declared bankruptcy, according to various sources. He had defaulted on a payment for customized jewelry for almost $1 million and after that, he told Tawanna he didn’t even have enough money to buy a cheeseburger, according to the Washington Post. So she gave him $61 and signed the papers.

In 2015, however, Allen refuted the financial distress rumors on CBS This Morning: “That's a myth. That's a rumor... The fact that I'm struggling in any part of my life." Luckily, now in 2024, regardless of how deep in the hole he was, Allen is on the up-and-up. He was able to hold onto his partnership with Reebok to stay afloat, so he wasn’t exactly “broke” as much as he could be with a surefire way out of debt.

Allen and former NBA player Al Harrington founded a cannabis line in 2021 called “The Iverson Collection."

Allen even designed his own strain for the line. Because the two are now business partners, Allen is also working with him on Al’s brand, Viola Brands. To add to his corporate success, Reebok named Allen their Vice President of Basketball in Oct. 2023.

Allen is now working alongside Reebok’s President of Basketball, Shaquille O’Neal, to build the brand and its partnerships. In other areas of Allen’s life, such as his love life, he’s allegedly still with Tawanna. While they divorced in 2012 as rumors swirled about Allen’s on-and-off relationship with rapper Da Brat, Allen said they reconciled less than a month after the divorce was finalized.

Allen Iverson with wife Tawanna in 2016.