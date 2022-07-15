Da Brat May Not Be Making Music Anymore, but She's Still Got an Impressive Net Worth

Before there were today's famous female rappers like Cardi B and Saweetie, there were the OG hip hop queens. Think Missy Elliot, Lil Kim, the late Aaliyah, and Da Brat.

And while some of these female musicians may not be making music anymore, their early success has continued to keep their bank accounts full — especially when it comes to Da Brat (real name Shawntae Harris). So how much has Da Brat accumulated over her lifetime? And what is she up to now? Keep scrolling to find out.