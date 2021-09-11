Da Brat’s Career Took a Huge Hit After She Went to Jail for Assault

Da Brat's career hit a huge road block for a different reason though: She ended up going to jail. But why?

Why did Da Brat go to jail?

Da Brat was a ridiculously talented and highly respected emcee in the rap community who was featured on a number of popular tracks that received a ton of airtime on both TV and radio. What's perhaps most impressive is that she managed to "break through" during a time when major record labels still dominated the music industry and weren't exactly so understanding of folks they couldn't "put in a box."

Da Brat's 1994 album Funkdafied made her the first female rapper to ever go platinum, shattering a lot of preconceived notions as to how women in music could be marketed toward fans. She would go on to enjoy features on other successful artist's tracks as well as pumping out her own solo albums. The Chicago-based rapper wasn't just known for her prowess in the studio, however. Stories about her hot temper would eventually make major headlines.

A hot temper that sometimes apparently manifested itself in violent acts. In 2000, Da Brat was accused of beating someone in a nightclub club over a VIP seating situation. The story goes that she pistol-whipped the victim, who required six stitches to the head. Da Brat plead guilty to misdemeanor reckless conduct and served 80 hours of community service and a year of probation. She also paid a $1,000 fine instead of serving time in prison.

However, it was another violent altercation, which took place during a 2007 Halloween party at Jermaine Dupri's house, that culminated in Da Brat's three-year jail stint. Georgia police reported that the rapper struck a woman with a bottle of rum during the celebration. The bottle broke open resulting in a gnarly slash across the woman's face, culminating in a permanent scar.

Da Brat plead guilty to the attack and was handed a three-year prison sentence as a result, which was more than likely administered because of her prior guilty charge. MTV News reported that Da Brat began serving her sentence in 2008 and that the victim in question had previous beef with the rapper. Apparently, the two had run-ins with one another in the past.

After being released from Prison in 2011, Da Brat made a promise to change herself and show that someone can live a happy, non-violent life following incarceration. "I’ve always wanted to go back and talk to women, inspire women and tell them they can. It’s OK to make mistakes. Just try not to make the same mistakes over," she said during an interview with We TV.

"It feels so funny being in here just walking around," the rapper continued. "It was kind of an eerie feeling for me because I never wanted to be back in that situation, but this time I was on the other side, and I was hopefully touching somebody’s heart."