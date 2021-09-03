Da Brat and Her Sister LisaRaye McCoy's Strained Relationship, Explained

Da Brat and Her Sister LisaRaye McCoy's Strained Relationship, ExplainedBy Toni Sutton
Sep. 2 2021, Published 8:54 p.m. ET
Since the first episode of WE tv's reality show Brat Loves Judy starring Platinum rapper Da Brat and her girlfriend, Jesseca "Judy" Dupart, Judy has been planning to propose to the artist at a fake surprise birthday. Audiences who have tuned in to the show have seen Judy pick out engagements rings, choose a venue, and make out a guest list, all in preparation for the big day. One of those guests that Judy invited was Brat's sister, actress LisaRaye McCoy.
Brat's girlfriend totally wanted LisaRaye to be there for the big event, but she wasn't sure if she would come since there's been some tension between the hip-hop artist and her sister. In 2020, a birthday surprise turned sour. In celebration of her sister’s 53rd birthday, Brat virtually appeared on LisaRaye's Fox Soul streaming talk show, Cocktails With Queens, with her sister's co-hosts to wish her a happy birthday. As Brat doted on her big sister, LisaRaye became extremely emotional.
While giving LisaRaye her praises, Brat hinted that she and her sister had not been in communication for quite some time and that they have a strained relationship. Instantly LisaRaye’s tears dried up, and she had a frown on her face. It was obvious that when LisaRaye started to respond to her sister that those tears were from frustration and not of joy. These two have had their ups and downs over the years but have always remained closed. Keep reading to find out why Brat has beef with her sister.
Why is there beef between Da Brat and her sister LisaRaye?
Why there is beef between Da Brat and LisaRaye has to do somewhat with her relationship with Judy. LisaRaye appeared on the premiere of Season 8 of OWN's hit television series, Iyanla, Fix My Life, and let it all out to views about why she and Brat have beef. The actress talked about why she's upset with her sister.
She shared, "My upsetness is actually my feelings is hurt. When she came out to the public, I know she's going through a transition and stuff, but she have a new relationship, but this particular relationship, I haven't heard anything. And when I say anything, I mean anything." LisaRaye mentioned on Cocktails With Queens that she never spoke with Brat about her being in a relationship with Jesseca but instead heard about it in the blogs.
LisaRaye and Judy had a working relationship with one another, and Brat actually met her girlfriend through her sister. While on Fix My Life, LisaRaye also discussed Brat surprising her for her birthday. She stated, "And then when they tried to surprise me on my show, I was shocked that she had even agreed to come on to say happy birthday."
She added, "Then she said we've had some distance in our relationship, and then when she said that, it was like, I don't even want, I don't even know how to think about this."
Wheres does Brat and LisaRaye's relationship stand now?
In Episode 3 of Brat Loves Judy that aired on Aug. 26, audiences saw Brat and her sister embrace in a loving hug at her surprise party. It was the first time the two of them had been face to face in quite a while. In the forthcoming episode, the sisters will get together to hash out everything. Hopefully, Brat and LisaRaye can make amends and get their relationship back on track.
Brat Loves Judy airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. EST on WE tv.