Da Brat and Her Sister LisaRaye McCoy's Strained Relationship, Explained

In Episode 3 of Brat Loves Judy that aired on Aug. 26, audiences saw Brat and her sister embrace in a loving hug at her surprise party. It was the first time the two of them had been face to face in quite a while. In the forthcoming episode, the sisters will get together to hash out everything. Hopefully, Brat and LisaRaye can make amends and get their relationship back on track.

Brat Loves Judy airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. EST on WE tv.