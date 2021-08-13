Are 'Brat Love Judy' Stars Da Brat and Jesseca “Judy” Dupart Married?

The veteran hip-hop artist Da Brat, whose real name is Shawntae Harris, is giving viewers a never-before-seen look into her and her girlfriend Jesseca "Judy" Dupart's world in their reality show Brat Loves Judy. Audiences will watch as the couple navigates their new relationship — from renovating their new house to growing their promising careers to couples' therapy and a surprise engagement.

This isn't the first time Brat has been on reality television. The two-time Grammy-nominated artist has been featured on shows like The Rap Game and Growing up Hip-Hop Atlanta, but Brat Loves Judy takes an entirely different spin. It will focus on the relationship between these two ladies and how their worlds collide. Before the series debuted, a trailer dropped that showed Judy making plans to propose to Brat.

In Episode 1, Judy decides that she's ready to pop the question to her girlfriend. She even gets Brat's manager Bella in on the surprise and tells her she must keep this a secret. Bella also accompanies Judy when she goes engagement ring shopping.

From the sneak peek, it seems like her secret proposal party definitely catches Brat off guard. Since the show was filmed a few months ago, fans want to know: Is the happy couple married ?

Are Da Brat and Judy married?

Da Brat and Judy are not married, but we can confirm that the two are happily engaged! Recently, the two appeared on the Daily Blast Live as part of a promo run for their We TV series. They shared their love story with viewers and announced their engagement. Da Brat wasted no time showing off her gorgeous and massive engagement ring.

Judy had four custom-made engagement rings for Brat because she wanted to make sure her lady had options. Brat confessed on camera, “I met someone who made me feel fearless. She has lived her life out loud, and I just felt like at this point, I’m so grown, and my journey has been so strong that I have built a coat of armor against anything that anybody has to say about me."

The So So Def artist also talked about how it was very hard having to keep her relationship on the low. She shared, “I have been getting talked about for years, and I’m just like you know what, I’m happy. I want to be happy, and I want to hold her hand in public. I want to kiss her in public. And she just made me feel like it was OK and oh my god, it was."