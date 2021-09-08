How Long Is Rapper Polo G in Jail For? Here's Everything You Need to Know

Another day, another rapper’s arrest to dissect. Fans of male hip-hop artists are aware of the bad-boy persona that usually comes with the territory. While some of these artists may be putting on an act, some of them actually have history with the authorities. But, many people would argue that rappers have become a target for law enforcement.

So, it doesn’t come as a shock that rapper Polo G has been arrested. He has been in trouble with police before, and it looks like things have worsened for the star. With that said, fans are wondering how long the “For the Love of New York” rapper will be in jail for. Keep reading to get some insight.

Another young man was also arrested and booked on the same charge. While the details are bothersome, Polo’s attorneys and management team have yet to comment on the situation at hand.

According to the site, Polo was a passenger in a car that was pulled over by the police. After searching the car, authorities found the firearm and proceeded to arrest the rapper. Keep in mind, this is Polo’s second time in trouble with the law.

Per TMZ , Polo G (real name: Taurus Tremani Bartlett) was arrested on Sept. 6, 2021, in Los Angeles. The outlet shares that he was busted on the charge of carrying a concealed weapon, which is a felony in California.

How long will Polo G be in jail for?

Since this is the second time Polo has been arrested, fans are worried that he may be in jail for a longer period of time. But, there’s no need to fret, for now.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office (via Hip Hop Dx), Polo was released from police custody on Sept. 7, 2021, after posting $35,000 bail. The outlet shares that his next court date following the incident is scheduled for Jan. 6, 2022.

While the news is reassuring for Polo’s friends and family, the rapper also has another set of charges to worry about. On June 12, 2021, Polo was arrested in Miami on multiple charges that include battery on a police officer, threatening a public servant, resisting an officer with violence, resisting an officer without violence, and criminal mischief — per Hip Hop Dx.

The site shares that Polo was in Miami celebrating the release of his new album “Hall of Fame.” After being stopped by law enforcement with his driver, Polo was taken into custody after weapons were found in the vehicle and Polo had a scuffle with a police officer.

TMZ reports that Polo allegedly made multiple threats against police officers and one officer was left injured. “I will kill you, I swear I’ll use these fists to beat the s--t out of you and knock your a-s out,” cops claim the rapper shouted.

Polo’s bond was later set to $15,000 and was paid for by his mother and manager, Stacia Mac. Following Polo’s release, the rapper and his mom went on to insinuate on social media that he was a clear target of the cops.

1 of the officers told us they was on us since we got Off our Jet..... — Polo.G🐐 (@Polo_Capalot) June 13, 2021

None of these charges would be possible if the POLICE did not make contact with my son Polo G!!! He was NOT the driver. He was a PASSENGER in a professionally licensed vehicle with security. He was moving smart and correctly. What more could he have done. https://t.co/pXSgxP0ukz — Stacia.mac (@StaciaMac1) June 12, 2021