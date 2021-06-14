Rapper Polo G Was Arrested for Threatening an Officer in Miami After Traffic Stop

It's always a high-stress situation whenever you see those blue and red lights flashing behind you and that police siren going off, especially with all of the news stories circulating of police brutality and excessive use of force. This is one of the reasons that there are a lot of questions surrounding why Rapper Polo G was arrested in Miami.

Why was Polo G arrested?

NBC News reported that rapper Polo G "was charged with battery against a police officer in Miami following a traffic stop early Saturday morning." That's Saturday, June 12, 2021. The artist, whose real name is Taurus Bartlett, was also slapped with additional charges, including "threatening a public servant, using violence to resist an officer, and resisting an officer without violence and criminal mischief," per Miami-Dade county records.

NBC Miami states that the arrest occurred after a traffic stop on South Biscayne Boulevard. Polo G put up on social media that the police were "playin foul in Miami." He also seems to suggest that he was targeted from the second they landed in Miami but didn't expound on the reasoning behind police singling him or his driver out.

They playin foul in Miami & dat shit been like that for a minute — Polo.G🐐 (@Polo_Capalot) June 13, 2021

Polo G was arrested in Miami after his album release party on five charges including battery of a police officer, public servant/influence performance threat, resisting officer with violence, resisting officer without violence, and criminal mischief over $200, under $1,000. pic.twitter.com/4LCZ436WJc — Rap Alert (@rapalert3) June 12, 2021

"One of the officers told us they was on us since we got off our jet," the rapper tweeted. His tweet was met with a litany of people on social media offering up their support for the rapper, with others claiming that authorities were "lying" about the alleged tussle that occurred between Polo G and the police.

1 of the officers told us they was on us since we got Off our Jet..... — Polo.G🐐 (@Polo_Capalot) June 13, 2021

Polo G's manager/mother Stacia Mac wrote on Twitter that her son wasn't the one who initiated contact, suggesting that the blame of the incident rested with authorities: "None of these charges would be possible if the POLICE did not make contact with my son Polo G!!! "He was NOT the driver. He was a PASSENGER in a professionally licensed vehicle with security. He was moving smart and correctly. What more could he have done?"

None of these charges would be possible if the POLICE did not make contact with my son Polo G!!! He was NOT the driver. He was a PASSENGER in a professionally licensed vehicle with security. He was moving smart and correctly. What more could he have done. https://t.co/pXSgxP0ukz — Stacia.mac (@StaciaMac1) June 12, 2021

Local officers in Miami said that they would be reviewing all available footage of the incident to see if there was any wrongdoing on the apart of either party involved. Polo G was eventually released on bond and posted photos of himself on a plane back to Atlanta, flashing a huge stack of cash and urging followers to "Meet [him] @ Kod tonight."

Polo G's "Hall of Fame" album was listed as one of "six albums you should listen to now" by Pitchfork. The collection of songs from the rapper is receiving serious praise from hip-hop fans. The effort is Polo G's third studio album. He recently started his own record label called Only Dreamers Achieve in partnership with Columbia Records.