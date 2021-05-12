Six Flags Cop Threatens to Kick Woman Out Because She Didn't Approve of Her Shorts

Dress codes have long become a source of contention. Whether it's schools, businesses, the workplace, everyone always seems to have something to say about the clothes a person is wearing. Now it's understandable if you're running a Fortune 500 company and Steve from accounting is throwing a fit because he's not allowed to rock his fur-suit on casual Friday.

But things tend to take a turn for the discriminatory when it comes to some "dress code" rules. Like when a wrestler was forced to cut their dreadlocks in order to compete on the mat, or when teachers/administrators tried to shame one parent for getting their daughter shorts that weren't long enough.

While we may expect this kind of micro-managing when it comes to the world of academia (because the stakes are just so low), it's kind of alarming to think that an adult would be told that their clothes are inappropriate by a stranger. This is exactly what Bailey Breedlove, mother to an 11-year-old daughter experienced when she was at Six Flags in Oklahoma City.

Bailey's daughter was reportedly stopped by an officer for rolling down a hill in the park on her Heely shoes. No, not because the cop was in disbelief that Heelies still exist, but because you're not supposed to do that kind of thing on the premises. The mom states in her Facebook post that she was holding her daughter's hand as she rolled down the hill, but then went on to delineate the "unprofessional" behavior she was subjected to at the officer's hands.

"This was my experience at six flags. Trying to at least get my money back and let everyone know about their "policies": Hello. I was at your park and 4/30/21. My experience there was traumatizing. I purchased tickets and parking online which was a lot of money. My family and I were welcomed into your park just fine at 5 pm. We were having fun, enjoying rides and spending money on what we thought was going to be a great vacation spot in Oklahoma city. About 7 pm my daughter was yelled at by a park police officer for rolling down a hill on her heelies right next to me, I was holding her hand."

"Then she proceeded to follow me and grabbed my shoulder to turn me around and proceeded to tell me my shorts were "too short". I committed no crime and proceeded to walk to my boyfriend as I am autistic and have a hard time talking to officers. She followed me yelling and calling for backup. Then your incompetent manager showed up and began body shaming me. I was told I needed to go buy new shorts which I am not obligated to purchase anything I don't want to."

"Then I was threatened with criminal trespassing when I agreed to buy new shorts so my family could enjoy their vacation. I was then pushed and escorted toward the entrance. Accepting this, we were about to leave and were blocked by your female officer from leaving and she pulled out her cuffs and demanded my ID. When we asked for a probable cause their answer was "because they are the police"."

"At this point we started recording so we do have video of the unlawful tactics. They wouldn't provide us with badge numbers and I was terrified I was about to go to jail over a pair of shorts. Your officers had my 11-year-old daughter crying hysterically thinking her mother was about to be arrested. Your policies are vague and confusing and the way you body shame and discriminate is unlawful."

I was considering buying a season pass for @SixFlags but now I'm afraid I'll get kicked out for wearing shorts. I suppose I can wear this pic.twitter.com/cg3n2Xaars — She Sells Sanctuary (@LwSugarcane) May 10, 2021

@SixFlags literally banned someone for wearing shorts that were too short when I've seen videos where they don't even enforce social distancing or tell people to keep their masks on. Sounds like hypocrites to me. 🤷‍♀️ — Kiki Spitzer (@Waikiki_Why) May 10, 2021

"I paid a lot of money at your park for our family vacation and I believe I deserve a refund for the trauma caused to my family over a pair of shorts on a hot day. I will not be letting this go as this is 2021 and not middle school. The Oklahoma police department has been contacted as well as an attorney."

Your lifeguard is wearing pretty short shorts. Why wasn't she arrested? — Luke (@lukepooped) May 10, 2021

Not sure how these shorts are breaking any of @SixFlags dress code rules. pic.twitter.com/yNR2UWF1jn — The Daily Sneed ™ ➐ (@Tr00peRR) May 8, 2021

"I have a 5-year ban now but will not be returning to any of your parks if this is how you treat women and law abiding citizens and visitors. You should be ashamed with yourselves." Bailey also added an update to the post stating that she has "spoken with the Oklahoma police department captain and he assured us this was NOT an Oklahoma city police officer."

So, in short, a Six Flags cop basically tried detaining Bailey and her family in the park against her will and demanded to see her identification so they could issue her a citation for criminal trespassing. Even though Bailey and her family were paying customers. So is the message her that if you don't wear the clothes that a random police officer at Six Flags doesn't like, you'll be charged with criminal trespassing?

Many people couldn't see the logic in either the park employee or officer's actions. In addition to posting the video on Facebook, Bailey uploaded the clip to TikTok, where many people took issue with the way the mom was treated.

I understand Six Flags has a dress code. Any place of business is allowed to have a dress code. However, Six Flags dress does not specifically mention the length of shorts. And even if her shorts violated the dress code, why was she not stopped at the gate in the first place? — 🌈🇺🇸 ᴏᴘʜɪᴏᴘʜɪʟɪꜱᴛ🇳🇵🏳️‍🌈 (@whovianpbt) May 10, 2021

I will never go to six flags because of how they treated a woman and her child about shorts being to short. The videos gone viral.@SixFlags — mandy (@abeaty86) May 9, 2021

Some quipped that it felt like a very "high school" thing for the police officer to harp on Bailey for. While others pointed out that there are people walking around the water park section of Six Flags in bathing suits and they aren't stopped.

@SixFlags are you planning on addressing the abusive behavior Bailey Breedlove endured at your OKC park the other day? Women should be able to wear shorts on a hot day without slut-shaming from fake police. You turned a fun family day into trauma. Seriously, are we in Gilead? — Ashley (@blessedbetheash) May 10, 2021

Do I get a bonus for harassing and threatening young moms over their shorts? Every park under the Six Flags banner will suffer till there is an apology — LynchsLady (@LynchsladyJD) May 10, 2021

The Six Flags website does state that the park has the right to refuse anyone entrance to the park if they don't "comply with the dress code." However, there is nothing in the dress code rules that mention the length of shorts. So what is considered inappropriate by Six Flags dress code standards?

Guess where i won’t be spending time or a dime. https://t.co/X5iYcXQ0cZ — Chris Shane OFFICIAL (@firechaser4) May 10, 2021

I don't want to be harassed so I'll pass. My shorts might be too short :( — LynchsLady (@LynchsladyJD) May 10, 2021

Well, the website basically states that clothing containing "profanity, obscene gestures, obscene statements” or other “clothing generally considered offensive" is what could potentially disqualify a person from being allowed entry into the park.

Jealous Security Guard 😎 #FreeShortShorts



Six Flags theme park guest says she was kicked out, harassed over too-short shortshttps://t.co/jRDHGjkcp8 — Danno Approved 😎 (@DannoWitness) May 11, 2021

So we kick people out for wearing shorts on a hot day? Like where is the specific dress code for this park and does it mention not wearing short? — Blake (@blakey_exe) May 11, 2021

Bailey has received a five year ban from all Six Flags parks for the incident. She's currently seeking a full refund for the way she was allegedly treated at the Frontier City location in OKC.

@SixFlags That mother being threatened by police for wearing "too short" of shorts at Six Flags on a hot day brings a whole new meaning to "fashion police." Her daughter was terrified. She deserves a refund and an apology. — Courtney (@LiveLovelyBlog) May 10, 2021

@SixFlags had a mom arrested for trespassing because her shorts were too short. — Lindsay Fogarty (@rarediseasemom) May 8, 2021