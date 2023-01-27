Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Source: Getty Images Legendary College Basketball Broadcaster Billy Packer Has Died at the Age of 82 By Joseph Allen Jan. 27 2023, Published 9:34 a.m. ET

News recently broke that Billy Packer, who left an indelible mark on the world of college basketball analysis, has died at the age of 82.

Article continues below advertisement

The news, which was announced by the Packer family on Twitter, has naturally led many fans to wonder what the broadcaster's cause of death was. Here's what we know.

What was Billy Packer's cause of death?

Billy died of kidney failure after spending three weeks in the hospital, according to an interview between his son and the Associated Press. His son shared the news of Billy's passing on Twitter.

Article continues below advertisement

The Packer Family would like to share some sad news. Our amazing father, Billy, has passed. We take peace knowing that he’s in heaven with Barb. RIP, Billy. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/uFRixmgCcd — Mark Packer (@MarkPacker) January 27, 2023

Billy worked as a broadcaster for more than 30 years.

Billy made himself known to legions of college basketball fans as an analyst of the sport, first for NBC and then for CBS. Before he was an analyst, though, he played basketball himself in college, serving as the point guard for the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, and led them to the Final Four in the NCAA tournament in 1962. He then worked as an assistant coach at the school for five years before beginning his career as a broadcaster.

Article continues below advertisement

So sad to learn of the passing of Billy Packer who had such a passion for college basketball. My 🙏🙏🙏 go out to Billy’s son @MarkPacker & the entire Packer family.Always had great RESPECT for Billy & his partners Dick Enberg & Al McGuire-they were super.May Billy RIP . — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) January 27, 2023

Billy could sometimes be a controversial or combative panelist, and he wasn't afraid of taking stances that put him at odds with the rest of whatever panel he happened to be on. He was also known to display slightly strange behavior outside of the studio, and once paid a psychic to track down the murder weapon used in the O.J. Simpson murder investigation.