Basketball lovers everywhere are super excited about the fact that March Madness 2022 is upon us. Every year, the NCAA Division One men’s basketball tournaments commence, allowing viewers to watch college-level basketball teams go head-to-head against each other week after week.Sixty-eight college teams participate in an incredible tradition that has been going on since 1939. UCLA has taken home the most titles, with 11 wins under their belt. One of the biggest questions March Madness fans have is about how the host cities are chosen. Here’s what you should know.How do they choose the March Madness host city?March Madness marches its way across the U.S. every spring, generally captivating millions of interested individuals. One fact that remains the same is that the NCAA basketball tournament takes place in over 12 cities each year. Dedicated fans are willing to fly across the country to watch their favorite teams play while millions more keep up with the games on TV and through the internet.March Madness is easily one of the most sought-after events for host cities to snag. The host cities that get a chance to take charge of March Madness each year bring a lot of tourism and business their way. Talk about an economic boost! According to Livability, cities put in bids several years in advance for the chance to host one of the tournament rounds.Bidding for a chance to host a tournament allows cities to be considered by the NCAA. While submitting a bid, hosts who are interested must also add their proposed budget. They must also add a filled-out facility questionnaire with their facility diagram, photos, a detailed safety and security plan, and proof of liability insurance.Along with having all these things, the NCAA also evaluates facility availability, quality, and other accommodations. Some of the details the NCAA pays attention to include attendance history, operational costs, and geographical location. There’s a lot that goes into choosing which city gets to host March Madness events each year.Where is March Madness 2022 being held?In 2022, the first four games will take place in Dayton, Ohio. The final four will continue in New Orleans, La. The cities in between include Buffalo, N.Y.; Indianapolis, Ind.; Fort Worth, Texas; Portland, Ore.; Greenville, S.C.; Milwaukee, Wis.; Pittsburgh, Pa.; San Diego, Calif.; San Antonio, Texas; San Francisco, Calif.; Chicago, Ill.; and Philadelphia, Pa. \n\nThere are a lot of options for basketball fans who want to be able to catch at least one of these games live.One of the most exciting things about March Madness is that the events are easily accessible to stream and watch on television. In 2021, the Baylor Bears ended up taking home the first place title.They were super impressive on the court. Their hard work and dedication totally worked out for them. As far as who will take home the first place title for March Madness 2022? Those predictions are still up in the air right now.