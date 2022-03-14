These Are Some of the Best Moments in March Madness History

These Are Some of the Best Moments in March Madness HistoryBy Stephanie Harper
Mar. 14 2022, Published 4:32 p.m. ET
In terms of sporting events, March Madness is usually one of the most exciting things to look forward to each year. Every March, college-level basketball teams play against each other week after week until the top team takes home the first place title. Being the championship winner of March Madness is super impressive!
March Madness events are held in a handful of different states with millions of people watching either in person or on television. Since March Madness is considered such a big deal for basketball lovers everywhere, there are several memorable moments to think about and reminisce on.
The North Carolina State championship from 1983 is unforgettable.
The North Carolina state championship game of 1983 is super unforgettable because of how everything played out. One of the Cinderella team’s players shot a terrible basket that was nowhere near going in. At the very last second, his teammate was able to turn the poor shot into a perfect alley-oop. He scored and they took on the title! This game ended with a 54 to 52 victory in North Carolinas's favor against the Houston Cougars.
UNLV beat Duke by 30 points in 1990.
Back in 1990, UNLV played against Duke University in one of the most lopsided championship victory games ever. They took home the championship title with a whopping leading score of 103 to 73 points. The 30-point deficit was far too much for Duke to overcome.
UMBC became the first 16 seed team to beat a 1 seed team.
When UMBC beat Virginia in the 2018 March Madness championship game, they made history. They’re the first 16 seed team to beat a 1 seed team … ever. Throughout all the years of March Madness events, this is the first time this happened. This will never be forgotten.
The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles made it to the Sweet Sixteen as a 15 seed team.
The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles made it to the Sweet Sixteen in 2012, even though they were a 15 seed team. This is the first time something like this happened in history … and nothing like that has happened again since. During their game against San Diego State, they won with a score of 81 to 71. Because of that specific win, they were able to advance to the Sweet Sixteen and make history.
2016‘s North Carolina versus Villanova championship game was intense.
The 2016 championship game of North Carolina versus Villanova is certainly one of the most unforgettable March Madness memories to ever take place. Marcus Paige tied the game up with a double pump shot with only four seconds left on the clock. It seemed that North Carolina really had a chance at taking home the championship title once he did that.
Unfortunately for him and his team, Kris Jenkins put up a buzzer-beating three-pointer shot saving both teams from having to go into overtime. The game ended with a score of 77 to 74 with the Villanova Wildcats in the lead. Every second of the last minute and 30 seconds of this game were intense and exciting to watch.