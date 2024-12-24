Jets Quarterback Aaron Rodgers Has a New Girlfriend, but She's a Mystery Aaron Rodgers's revelation of a girlfriend was surprising even to Pat McAfee, whom he talks to regularly. By Joseph Allen Published Dec. 24 2024, 11:26 a.m. ET Source: Mega

When his career is over, Aaron Rodgers will be remembered as one of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game. These days, though, Aaron is better known for his exploits off the field, including a recent Netflix docuseries and his regular appearances on The Pat McAfee Show.

During one of those recent appearances, Aaron dropped the news that he had someone special in his life. Following this revelation, many wanted to know more about who his girlfriend was. Here's what we know.

Who is Aaron Rodgers's girlfriend Brittani?

We don't know much about Brittani other than what Aaron has said about her. In speaking about his holiday plans, Aaron discussed the fact that one of the things he ordered for her had yet to arrive. “There was one package left for my girlfriend Brittani that hadn’t showed up yet,” he said. “I was waiting on this to show up, it showed up today.” The news that he was dating someone appeared to catch the host off guard.

When asked to clarify whether he was dating Brittany Spears, though, Aaron said that he was not. "Not Brittany Spears, no, this is Brittani with an 'i,'" he explained. They then poked fun at him for being "in love," and Aaron responded with a grin saying, "It's a good feeling, boys. It is." Because Brittani and Aaron's relationship is not yet more public than that, that's all we currently know about who she is.

Aaron has some high-profile exes.

Although he's managed to keep his love life private through much of his career, Aaron has dated some pretty famous women on multiple occasions. He was recently linked to Mallory Edens, one of the daughters of the owner of the Milwaukee Bucks, and before that, he was engaged to actress Shailene Woodley. The two of them called off their engagement in February of 2022 and ended their relationship completely in April.

In Aaron Rodgers: Enigma, the docuseries about him on Netflix, Aaron said that his high-profile relationships kept him in the spotlight. He said that he "didn’t do myself any favors with some of the girls I dated." He added that he tries to keep out of the public eye when possible. “I definitely hated it at first — like, really despised it,” the quarterback said of his life as a famous person.

“I enjoyed my private life. I enjoyed being able to go places. But from Super Bowl MVP, MVP, State Farm commercials, that got a little bit more difficult," he continued. Of course, people who hate the spotlight don't typically let Netflix camera crews follow them around for months at a time, so that's worth considering as well.