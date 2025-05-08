Why Is Emma Stone a Padres Fan? Uncovering the Reasons Behind Her Team Choice Why exactly is Emma Stone a fan of the Padres? By Trisha Faulkner Published May 8 2025, 12:14 p.m. ET Source: Mega

In May 2025, Emma Stone went viral for something totally unexpected: cheering at a Padres-Yankees game like her life depended on it. She wasn’t just casually watching. She was in it. Fully committed, decked out in a vintage Padres jacket, and celebrating an Aaron Judge strikeout like it was Opening Day in San Diego.

Naturally, people lost their minds. Emma is from Arizona. She doesn’t have a public history of repping baseball teams. So this sudden moment had the internet asking a very specific question: Why is Emma Stone a Padres fan?

Why is Emma Stone a Padres fan? This isn’t some sudden, surface-level trend.

Emma didn’t just throw on some Padres merch for the camera. According to Sports Illustrated, she went viral in 2025 after showing up at a Yankees game and proudly celebrating in Padres gear. What really stood out to fans wasn’t just her enthusiasm; it was the jacket. It wasn’t new. It wasn’t a merch table buy. It was older Padres gear, which longtime fans immediately recognized.

This wasn’t the first time people noticed either. Back in 2023, a Reddit post showed that Padres fans had already clocked her as one of their own. At the time, fans were stunned to discover that Emma not only had Padres merch but had likely owned it for a while. That revelation made it clear: This wasn’t a fluke. Emma wasn’t just posing. She was actually a fan.

Now, this is where things get confusing. Emma was born in Arizona. Turns out, her connection to the Padres has more to do with love than geography. She’s married to Dave McCary, a director and former Saturday Night Live writer. According to USA Today, Dave has been a Padres fan for years. Dave grew up with the team. It’s a lifelong loyalty, the kind of fandom that doesn’t disappear when you move or change your career.

If you’ve ever been in a relationship with a sports fan, you know how this goes. What starts as tagging along “just for fun” becomes part of the routine. Eventually, you’re celebrating playoff wins and learning the players’ names without even trying. For Emma, it seems like rooting for the Padres became something she and Dave did together.

Sure, this may have started with Dave. Now, however, Emma’s fandom looks authentic in its own right. She’s not quietly watching the game in the background. She’s cheering. She’s getting booed by Yankees fans. She’s wearing the jacket she already had at home. That’s not just supportive spouse energy — that’s committed fan behavior.

Fans can spot fake enthusiasm a mile away, especially in sports. That’s why this moment stood out. She didn’t act like a celebrity trying to fit in. She acted like someone who genuinely wanted the Padres to win. In a world where celebrity appearances at sporting events often feel like photo ops, her energy felt real.

Fandom isn’t always about where you’re from.

It might not make sense on paper. Emma grew up in Arizona, not California. The Diamondbacks would make more regional sense. Sports loyalty, however, isn’t always about zip codes. Sometimes, it’s about who you watch games with, the memories attached to certain teams, or the way cheering for a team becomes a shared part of your life.