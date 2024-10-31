Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Yankees Fans Who Interfered With a Catch Were Banned, but Not For Life The fans were banned from Game 5, but were not banned from the stadium for life. By Joseph Allen Published Oct. 31 2024, 11:52 a.m. ET Source: YouTube

The Los Angeles Dodgers are the 2024 World Series champions. After a five-game series against the Yankees, they emerged victorious following the game on Oct. 30. But one of the biggest storylines that emerged from the series had little to do with either team. Instead, it was focused on two fans who interfered with a foul ball catch from Mookie Betts during Game 4.

Following the interference, many wanted to know whether the fans were banned from the stadium for life. Here's what we know about how the fans were punished.

Where the Yankees fans who interfered banned for life?

The incident in question occurred when Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts was attempting to catch a foul ball for an out. After Mookie appeared to catch the ball, but after he completed the catch, a fan reached over and opened his glove, jarring the ball loose, while another fan held his other hand. Gleyber was still ruled out due to interference, and thankfully no one was hurt.

Following the incident, the fans were removed from the stadium, and video of the incident went viral, with many calling for both fans to be banned for life for both being obnoxious and for the risk they had could have caused to Mookie. The fans in question were apparently expecting to attend Game 5, but the MLB spoke with the Yankees to inform them that both fans would be banned.

“Last night two fans were ejected from Yankee Stadium for egregious and unacceptable physical contact with Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts. The safety and security of players, fans and Stadium staff is the foundational element of every event held at Yankee Stadium, and it cannot be compromised,” a statement from the Yankees said.

Source: YouTube

“Tonight marks the final home game of year, and we want every ounce of our fans’ passion on display. Yankee Stadium is known for its energy and intensity, however the exuberance of supporting one’s team can never cross the line into intentionally putting players at physical risk," the statement added. “The Yankees and Major League Baseball maintain a zero-tolerance policy toward the type of behavior displayed last night. These fans will not be permitted to attend tonight’s game in any capacity.”

The fans were not banned for life, but the Yankees took the step of removing them for Game 5. According to ESPN, the fans said that they were doing interference on behalf of their team. “We always joke about the ball in our area,” they said. “We’re not going to go out of our way to attack. If it’s in our area, we’re going to ‘D’ up. Someone defends, someone knocks the ball. We talk about it. We’re willing to do this.”

"Well, A for effort."



Fan interference was called on this play where a Yankee fan tried to take the ball out of Mookie Betts' glove after an out. pic.twitter.com/iZ6taImncd — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 30, 2024

