Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Dodgers Fans Are Scrambling to Find the Team's World Series Celebration Parade Tickets The Dodgers announced the celebration will take place on Friday, Nov. 1. By Elizabeth Randolph Updated Oct. 31 2024, 10:36 a.m. ET Source: MLB

Celebration time, come on! After winning the World Series against the Yankees on Oct. 30, the Los Angeles Dodgers will commemorate the win with a parade in downtown LA.

The events occur on Friday, Nov. 1, and are set to include two massive events. Unsurprisingly, fans are impatiently waiting for the parade's tickets to drop.

The Los Angeles Dodgers tickets aren't publicly available for sale.

Soon after the Dodgers won the World Series during Game 5, the team's reps announced via social media that a parade would occur on Friday morning. A flyer about the event was posted on Instagram and stated a parade would be followed by a "special ticketed event at Dodger Stadium." The team's website said that, due to "logistics, traffic, and timing," fans won't be able to attend both events.

The Dodgers' announcement didn't state if tickets would be on sale for the parade. As of this writing, it's safe to assume it will be an event open to the public so long as they can get there. The parade is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. PT., with LA's Mayor Karen Bass kicking it off at Gloria Molina Grand Park. However, fans have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to share that the special event tickets aren't available for sale.

"What time will the @Dodgers parade EVENT tickets drop??" one user asked. "Furiously refreshing the Dodgers' home page for tickets to the celebration at Dodger Stadium," said another. As of this writing, the Dodgers haven't posted the special event ticket sales nor provided any information on when they will be available for purchase. However, another X user noted that the sales could be made later on Thursday, Oct. 31.

The Dodgers' celebration comes four years after the team's World Series victory against the Yankees in 2020. Unfortunately, the team didn't get to have a parade for the win due to COVID-19 restrictions. Friday's parade will be the same day as Dodgers legend Fernando Valenzuela’s birthday. The athlete died of an undisclosed illness on Oct. 22.

What is the Dodgers Parade route?

If you're planning to attend the Dodgers celebration parade, you'll obviously want to start scoping out the best place to stand (or sit, if you're lucky!) on the route.

Are you going to hit up the @Dodgers parade tomorrow?! Here’s the route: pic.twitter.com/t9A27vTwT3 — Brooke Thomas (@BrookeOnAir) October 31, 2024

The parade is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. at Gloria Molina Grand Park on Spring Street, right in front of City Hall. After an official parade kickoff from Mayor Karen Bass, the parade will continue from 1st Street to Grand Avenue to 5th street, finally ending at the intersection of 5th and Flower Street. The parade is slated to last approximately 45 minutes.