Fernando Valenzuela Leaves Behind Four Children: Fernando Jr., Maria, Ricardo, and Linda Fernando leaves behind his wife, Linda Burgos, whom he married in 1981, and their four kids. By Jennifer Farrington Published Oct. 23 2024, 10:59 a.m. ET

On Oct. 23, 2024, news broke that legendary Mexican MLB player Fernando Valenzuela, known for wearing the iconic number 34, passed away at 63. Fernando, who made his MLB debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers in September 1980, played for six teams during his 17-year career. He became an overnight sensation in 1981 and earned the nickname "El Toro" for his dominant pitching style.

Fernando leaves behind his wife, Linda Burgos, whom he married in 1981. They welcomed four children together. Learn more about his kids and whether any followed in their father’s footsteps.

Who are Fernando Valenzuela's kids?

Fernando and his wife Linda had four kids together over the course of their marriage: Fernando Valenzue­la Jr., Maria Fernanda Valenzuela, Ricardo Vale­nzuela, and Linda Valenzuela.

Fernando and his wife welcomed their first son, Fernando Jr., on Sept. 30, 1982, in San Pedro, Calif. After graduating from the University of Nevada in Las Vegas, Fernando Jr. followed in his father's footsteps, playing for the San Diego Padres and the Chicago White Sox. According to his MLB profile, he remains active in the league.

Fernando's daughter, Maria, seems to be focused on her family life, as she's married with at least two children. In a heartfelt 2020 Instagram post, Maria made a touching promise to her father, vowing to "continue to grow the empire you built." While Maria doesn't actively play baseball, she’s no stranger to the sport, as seen in her Instagram posts.

Little is known about Fernando's children Ricardo and Linda Valenzuela.

Fernando Valenzuela and his wife, Linda, also welcomed a son named Ricardo, though little is publicly known about him. The couple’s other daughter, also named Linda, was born in April 1986, though not much information is available about her. Reports indicate that Fernando leaves behind seven grandchildren, two of whom are Maria’s children. It’s likely that some or all of his other children have started families of their own as well.

Yesterday, Fernando Valenzuela provided over 200 gifts to the children of HACLA’s Estrada Courts in Boyle Heights. pic.twitter.com/NuLwBsk3s7 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) December 16, 2015

What was Fernando Valenzuela's cause of death?

Fernando Valenzuela passed away on Oct. 22, 2024 after being admitted to a Los Angeles hospital earlier that month for undisclosed health issues. According to Today, the legendary MLB player had been working as a commentator for the Dodgers' Spanish-language TV broadcasts but abruptly left his position in September. His sudden departure raised concerns, which were sadly confirmed with news of his passing.

Fernandomanía por siempre. Fernandomania forever. pic.twitter.com/zXhOF8cRCP — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 23, 2024

Fernando, who served as the inspiration for "Fernandomania," was known and loved by many, as the outpouring of condolences showed following the news of his passing. Just a day before his death, actor Danny Trejo shared on X (formerly Twitter), "God bless Fernando Valenzuela!"

Others flooded the comment section of a heartfelt post shared by the Los Angeles Dodgers on X, with one fan writing, "Straight up legend!!! We will miss you, Fernando!!" Another person reflected on his legacy, saying, "This was a special time in Dodger Baseball. A legend has left the Stadium."