L.A. Dodgers Pitcher Nicknamed "El Toro" Fernando Valenzuela Has Died at 63

Baseball legend and MLB pro Fernando Valenzuela has died. He was 63 years old, and he left a lasting mark in professional baseball. Upon the news of his passing, fans were shocked and, more than anything, wanted to know what happened and what Fernando Valenzuela's cause of death was. Although he had been out of the game for quite some time, he hadn't disclosed any serious illness with the public.

Fernando created what is referred to as "Fernandomania," as he became an all-star quickly after being a rookie player. He even gained the nickname "El Toro" for his athletic prowess and skills as a pitcher. Whether you are a dedicated MLB fan or a casual baseball watcher, chances are, you heard his name at some point in connection to the game.

What was Fernando Valenzuela's cause of death?

Late night on Oct. 22, MLB shared a statement on X announcing Fernando's death. "We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former Dodgers great Fernando Valenzuela," they wrote. "'Fernandomania' swept through baseball in 1981 when the 20-year old rookie sensation began the season 8-0 with a 0.50 ERA. The lefthander capped off his incredible year by winning both the NL Rookie of the Year and Cy Young Awards while helping lead Los Angeles to a World Series title."

The statement added, " Valenzuela pitched 17 Major League seasons, was a 6-time All-Star, and has the most wins (173) and strikeouts (2,074) of any Mexican-born pitcher." No immediate cause of death was given.

Fernandomanía por siempre. Fernandomania forever. pic.twitter.com/zXhOF8cRCP — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 23, 2024

Following the news of Fernando's death, the Los Angeles Dodgers X account shared posts about the loss. They first wrote, "The Los Angeles Dodgers mourn the passing of legendary pitcher Fernando Valenzuela." The page then shared two other posts, one with the words "Fernandomanía por siempre. Fernandomania forever," and a montage video of Fernando, and the other, with the words "34 forever."

The latter is in reference to Fernando's jersey number. According to ABC7 in Los Angeles, Fernando had been hospitalized in October, and before that, in September, he reportedly left his sports commentator position. It's possible that Fernando was battling an undisclosed illness. However, as of now, his cause of death is still unknown.

