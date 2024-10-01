Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Pete Rose, MLB Legend and Sportscaster, Passed Away at 83 — Details on His Cause of Death "The Reds are heartbroken to learn of the passing of baseball legend Pete Rose," the team wrote on X. By Jennifer Farrington Published Oct. 1 2024, 10:01 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Just as the world digests the losses of Kris Kristofferson and Gavin Creel, we're faced with another heartbreak — the passing of MLB legend Pete Rose. Pete died on Sept. 30, 2024, at the age of 83, according to the MLB website. Just a month before, in mid-August, Pete was spotted in Cincinnati, visiting the Great American Ball Park and sharing glimpses of his travels on Instagram.

Nicknamed "Charlie Hustle," Pete's legacy is a blend of triumphs and tribulations, both on and off the field. He earned his place as one of MLB's all-time hits leaders, according to MLB, but his career took a downturn when he was placed on the ineligible list for betting on Cincinnati Reds games, reportedly placing bets multiple times a week. Despite this, Pete will leave an everlasting impact on baseball. Following the news of his death, fans are searching for answers regarding the cause.

What was Pete Rose's cause of death?

Source: Mega Pete Rose in 2019

Pete passed away on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, as confirmed by the medical examiner in Clark County, Nev., to ABC News. While the cause of death has not yet been disclosed, the examiner stated that he was found at home by a family member, and there were no signs of foul play. The examiner also noted that he was not being treated by a doctor at the time of his death, implying that he was not battling any known illness. An investigation by the coroner is underway to determine his cause of death.

Following the news of his untimely passing, MLB took to X (formerly Twitter) to extend its condolences, writing, "Major League Baseball extends its deepest condolences to Pete Rose's family, his friends across the game, and the fans of his hometown of Cincinnati, Philadelphia, Montreal and beyond who admired his greatness, grit, and determination on the field of play. May he rest in peace."

Major League Baseball extends its deepest condolences to Pete Rose's family, his friends across the game, and the fans of his hometown of Cincinnati, Philadelphia, Montreal and beyond who admired his greatness, grit and determination on the field of play. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/GAP4NHBAOF — MLB (@MLB) October 1, 2024

The Cincinnati Reds team also expressed their condolences with a heartfelt statement on X: "The Reds are heartbroken to learn of the passing of baseball legend Pete Rose."

The Reds are heartbroken to learn of the passing of baseball legend Pete Rose. pic.twitter.com/zOlU9NreWR — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) September 30, 2024

Although Pete spent only a short time with the Philadelphia Phillies, the team also commented on his passing via X, writing, "The Phillies are saddened to learn of Pete Rose’s passing. He will always be remembered for his grit and hustle, and for playing an integral role in bringing the team its first World Series championship."

Was Pete Rose in the Hall of Fame?

Pete was never inducted into the Hall of Fame due to his ban from MLB in 1989, stemming from his persistent gambling on the sport, according to USA Today. Still, Pete accomplished notable things during his career.