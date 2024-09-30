Home > Entertainment Singer, Songwriter, and Actor Kris Kristofferson Dies at 88 — Details on His Cause of Death "We’re all so blessed for our time with him. Thank you for loving him all these many years," his family wrote on Instagram. By Jennifer Farrington Published Sept. 30 2024, 9:01 a.m. ET Source: Mega

When it came to country music icon Kris Kristofferson, who aged like fine wine, there wasn’t much he couldn’t do. The beloved singer-songwriter, actor, and Oxford scholar passed away at 88 on Sept. 28, 2024, at his Maui, Hawaii, home, sources confirmed to USA Today.

Known not only for his prolific music career but also for being a bartender, a Golden Gloves boxer, and an educator during his time in the Army, according to his website, Kris lived a life rich with accomplishments. Now, fans are seeking answers about his passing, including the cause of death. Here’s what we know so far.

What is Kris Kristofferson's cause of death?

Kris's cause of death is not immediately known. His family took to his Instagram, however, to announce his passing on Sept. 29, 2024. “It is with a heavy heart that we share the news our husband/father/grandfather, Kris Kristofferson, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 28 at home," the statement read.

It continued, "We’re all so blessed for our time with him. Thank you for loving him all these many years, and when you see a rainbow, know he’s smiling down at us all.” The family has also asked for privacy as they process their loss.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Kris's cause of death, he lived a long and fulfilling life, though he faced several health challenges. In the early 2000s, Kris was diagnosed with fibromyalgia, his wife, Lisa Meyers, explained to LymeDisease.org.

While she believed this should have prompted medical professionals to test for Lyme disease, Kris was reportedly misdiagnosed with Alzheimer’s. Along with this, Kris had also been diagnosed with moderate to severe sleep apnea and had a pacemaker due to arrhythmias. However, it wasn’t until February 2016 that blood tests finally confirmed the "Sunday Morning Coming Down" singer had Lyme disease.

Kris Kristofferson leaves behind a wife and eight kids.

You might know Kris as part of The Highwaymen, performing alongside legends like Waylon Jennings, Johnny Cash, and Willie Nelson. But his legacy runs much deeper than that. Beyond his influential country music career, Kris was an Army ranger who piloted helicopters, a teacher at West Point, and, most importantly, a devoted father and husband. Kris leaves behind his wife, Lisa Meyers, whom he married in 1983, and eight children.

Kris welcomed two children, Tracy and Kris Jr., with his high school sweetheart, Frances Beer, whom he was married to from 1960 to 1969. By 1973, Kris had remarried singer Rita Coolidge, and together they had a daughter, Casey. Though their marriage lasted only seven years, Kris found lasting love with Lisa Meyers, whom he married in 1983. The couple remained together until his passing, and they share five children: Kelly Marie, Jesse, Jody, Johnny, and Blake.

The news of Kris's passing has struck a chord with many. Lee Greenwood took to X (formerly Twitter) to express not only his gratitude for having Kris in his life but also to extend his condolences to Kris’s family. "Hard to believe my friend Kris Kristofferson has left us. He was successful in all areas of his life. A champion boxer, a world-class actor, a spectacular songwriter and singer, and a hero to everyone fortunate enough to know him."

