Kris Kristofferson's Wife Remained by His Side for Decades Until His Death

On Sept. 28, 2024, legendary music artist Kris Kristofferson died in his home. He was 88 years old. Up until his death, Kris had battled Lyme disease after an Alzheimer's misdiagnosis. Immediately following his passing, there was no official cause of death given. But for those who might not be familiar with Kris outside of his music career, who was his wife?

Although Kris built a decades-long music career that also enabled him to dabble in acting, he was a family man at heart. And part of that involves remaining married to his wife, Lisa Meyers, until the time of his death. They were together for 41 years and raised a family together. Lisa was also outspoken about remaining by Kris's side during his diagnosis in the years leading up to his death.

Who was Kris Kristofferson's wife?

Kris and his wife, Lisa, met a couple of years after Kris ended things with his second wife, and Lisa was attending Pepperdine University. But the stars aligned for the couple, because they ended up getting married a year later. Lisa studied law at Pepperdine, and she became an attorney following the end of her college education.

It's a far cry from the life of entertainment that Kris led, but the pair remained together for 41 years, until Kris's death. The couple often spoke highly of each other throughout the course of their marriage. And in 2016, Lisa opened up to Huffpost about their dynamic as she remained by Kris's side through the worst parts of his struggle with Lyme disease.

"Now we're at a point where we can acknowledge and look at each other's deficits with humor," Lisa said at the time. "I am deaf in one ear and everybody is patient about that, and we laugh about it. It's OK, everybody has a challenge. We understand Kris's deficits in spatial awareness and short-term memory loss and we laugh about it all the time. We laugh at him and with him and we make the best of it because Lyme is so tragic that if you don't have something to counterbalance the sadness of that, it'll take you down."

