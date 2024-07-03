Distractify
Ann Wilson Revealed Her Cancer Diagnosis — How Is the Heart Singer Doing?

"This is merely a pause. I've much more to sing."

Jul. 3 2024, Published 11:34 a.m. ET

Ann Wilson of Heart performs onstage at the 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at Fair Grounds Race Course on April 28, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
A little over a month after the rock band Heart canceled its summer European concert dates, singer Ann Wilson took to Instagram in early July 2024 to announce that she'd been diagnosed with cancer and that the band would be postponing their Royal Flush tour.

But how is Ann doing? Here's what we know so far about the situation, and what Ann has said about her recovery and her promise to get back on the road soon.

Promotional portrait of sisters (L-R) Ann and Nancy Wilson of the American rock band Heart, 1970s. (Photo by Fotos International/Getty Images)
Sisters Ann and Nancy Wilson of Heart in the '70s

How is Ann Wilson's health?

In her July 2 announcement, Ann assured fans that she was "feeling great" after having undergone surgery to remove something that ended up being cancerous.

Her full statement reads: "Dear friends, I recently underwent an operation to remove something that, as it turns out, was cancerous. The operation was successful and I’m feeling great but my doctors are now advising me to undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I've decided to do it."

"And so my doctors are instructing me to take the rest of the year away from stage in order to fully recover," she continued, adding, "To the ticket buyers, I really do wish we could do these gigs. Please know that I absolutely plan to be back on stage in 2025. My team is getting those details sorted and we’ll let you know the plan as soon as we can."

She ended by thanking fans for their support while making sure to note that this was "merely a pause," saying, "I've much more to sing."

This comes after the band announced on May 30 that they would be canceling their June and July concert dates in Europe, explaining that Ann would be undergoing a "time-sensitive but routine medical procedure for which the minimum recovery time is six weeks." On her own Instagram page, Ann wrote at the time, "I'm OK! Please don’t worry. I do apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. It's certainly an inconvenience for me."

Now, as Ann continues to focus on her recovery, fans and fellow musicians alike are wishing her well, leaving supportive notes on her social media.

"Our sweet Queen," wrote Wilson Phillips singer Carnie Wilson (who is unrelated to Ann). "Recover quickly fully, and come back even stronger because that's who you are!!!!!!"

German singer Doro added: "We love you! 💜💜💜💜Sending you lots of prayers and angels! 👼🫶🙏💛"

