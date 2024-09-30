Home > Entertainment Broadway Superstar Gavin Creel Dies at 48 — Details on His Cause of Death In late September 2024, Tony-winning actor Gavin Creel died from a rare and aggressive form of cancer. He was 48 years old. By Allison DeGrushe Published Sept. 30 2024, 2:42 p.m. ET Source: Mega

On Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, the theater community was struck by the tragic news of Tony-winning actor Gavin Creel's unexpected death. His partner, Alex Temple Ward, confirmed Gavin's passing through a publicist, who shared the news with The New York Times. He was 48 years old.

As friends, former co-stars, and fans reflect on Gavin Creel's legacy and contributions to the world of theater, many want to understand more about the circumstances surrounding his untimely demise. Here's what we know so far about the cause of Gavin Creel's death.

What was Gavin Creel's cause of death?

Gavin Creel's cause of death was a rare and aggressive form of metastatic melanotic peripheral nerve sheath (MMNS) sarcoma, which he was diagnosed with in July 2024. He died from the cancer at his home in Manhattan on Sept. 30.

According to the Mayo Clinic, MMNS tumors are uncommon cancers that originate in the protective lining of the nerves. These tumors typically develop in the peripheral nerves, which extend from the spinal cord throughout the body. While they can occur in various locations, they are most often found in the deep tissues of the arms and legs.

Before transitioning to hospice care at home, Gavin received treatment at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, according to People. In this difficult time, his family and friends have requested privacy while they grieve. They also ask that anyone wishing to honor Gavin's memory consider sending gifts or making donations to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Born on April 18, 1976, Gavin Creel made his Broadway debut in 2002, taking on the leading role of Jimmy in Thoroughly Modern Millie. His remarkable performance earned him a Tony Award nomination. In 2009, he starred as Claude in the Broadway revival of Hair, another role that garnered him a nomination.