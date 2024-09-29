Home > Entertainment 'Days of Our Lives' Actor Drake Hogestyn Survived By His Wife and Four Children Drake died at the age of 70 after a battle with pancreatic cancer By Anna Quintana Updated Sept. 29 2024, 1:30 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Just one day before his 71st birthday, Days of our Lives actor Drake Hogestyn has died. Best known for playing John Black on the daytime soap opera, his death was announced on the show's Instagram page.

"It’s with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Drake Hogestyn," the statement from his family read. "He was thrown the curveball of his life when he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, but he faced the challenge with incredible strength and determination. After putting up an unbelievable fight, he passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones."

The statement continued, "He was the most amazing husband, father, papa, and actor. He loved performing for the Days audience and sharing the stage with the greatest cast, crew, and production team in the business. We love him and we will miss him all the Days of our Lives."

Source: Instagram Drake (far left) with his wife Victoria, son Ben, and daughter-in-law Danica.

Drake Hogestyn is survived by his wife and childhood sweetheart, Victoria.

On-screen, Drake's John Black was known for his relationship with Marlena Evans, but off-screen, Drake was devoted to his wife Victoria. The couple got married to his childhood sweetheart in 1986, the same year he made his debut on Days.

Source: Instagram Drake with his wife, three of his four kids, and grandson.

In 2008, Drake was let go from Days due to budget cuts, but he returned in 2011. Following a brief hiatus in 2017 due to health reasons, Drake spoke of his wife and family's support. "Time’s going by. That’s just it. It’s amazing. It’s remarkable. We live a dual life here, you know what I mean? We not only have our real life, but we come here and have another life, and it’s really, really unusual," he told Soap Opera Digest. "I wish everybody could experience this. It’s really rich and it’s really full and I’m very blessed."

Drake was also a proud father of four, and a grandpa!

Drake and Victoria welcomed four kids together. They had three daughters, Whitney, Alexandra, and Rachael, and one son, Benjamin. They were also grandparents to several kids including their grandsons Mason and Cole. It was a role he was most proud of, and what many of his co-stars admired about him.

"I’ll always remember you as a loving, loving father, husband and dear friend but mostly an incredible, passionate human being, generous and immensely kind, Always," Kristian Alfonso, who played Hope Williams Brady, wrote. "Thank youuuu for the love you gave us all everyday Drake on set and off, you were always our hero."