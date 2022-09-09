‘Days of Our Lives’ Is No Longer on NBC — Here’s Where to Watch It Now
In 1965, NBC first aired its long-running soap opera Days of Our Lives. For nearly six decades, the series has explored the twists, turns, love stories, and heartbreaks in the fictional town of Salem, Ill. Days of Our Lives has also maintained its solid fan base as new shows began airing on the network.
Many Days fans grew up with the series at their parents’, grandparents', or even great-grandparents’ houses. The same fans likely thought the series, which helped launch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Lisa Rinna and Eileen Davidson’s careers, would air on NBC until its series finale. However, NBC recently announced that it would no longer air new episodes of the soap.
Since the announcement of the new change, fans wondered where Days of Our Lives is moving to and why it left NBC. Fortunately, we have the answers below!
Here’s where to watch ‘Days of Our Lives’ now.
Days of Our Lives is moving over to the streaming service Peacock, where Season 58 will premiere on Monday, Sept. 12. Viewers will need to purchase a Premium subscription in order to watch.
Fans first discovered Days of Our Lives was moving away from NBC in August 2022. According to Soap Opera Network, NBC is swapping out the series for a new show called NBC News Daily, hosted by Kate Snow, Aaron Gilchrist, and Vicky Nguyen. NBC News Daily will reportedly air five days a week to provide “up-to-the-minute national and international news, or local news on stations opting to air alternate programming,” as Soap Opera Network reports.
Wait, why did ‘Days of Our Lives’ move to Peacock?
Days executive producer Ken Corday told Soap Opera Network that the Peacock move was part of his two-year renewal order he signed back in May 2021 for the show.
“The network always had the right to migrate the show exclusively to Peacock, and now they’ve decided to do so, and we’re excited,” Corday explained to the outlet. “The bottom line is, this is the future. Whether people believe it now or in a year or two, this is the future of first-run dramatic television. Let’s just hope the migration is wonderful and our loyal viewers stick with us and subscribe.”
When was the final episode of ‘Days of Our Lives’ on NBC?
NBC aired its final broadcast of Days of Our Lives on Friday, Sept. 9. According to Deadline, the season ended with the cliffhanger of a lifetime for New York audiences, whose broadcast was interrupted by King Charles III's live speech regarding his mother Queen Elizabeth II’s death.
Luckily, fans who missed it can stream it on Saturday, Sept. 10.
Watch Days of Our Lives weekdays exclusively on Peacock.