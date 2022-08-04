The Real Reason Why You Won't See New Episodes of 'Days of Our Lives' on NBC Anymore

14,000 episodes, 57 seasons, and two spinoffs after Days of Our Lives first premiered on NBC, the network announced that big changes are coming for the soap opera. Although the series has had a home on NBC for more than five decades, a statement confirms that the show will no longer air on traditional TV, but on streaming platform Peacock instead.

So, is Days of Our Lives going off the air? Read on to find out whether or not the show is ending.