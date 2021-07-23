'Days of Our Lives' Is on Hiatus — When Will the Show Return?

Loyal viewers of Days of Our Lives will have to wait a bit longer to find out whether Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) has successfully pulled off his master plan and managed to kidnap his love interest, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal), on her wedding day.

The episode that aired on Thursday, July 22, 2021, ended on a gigantic cliffhanger. Unfortunately for fans, Days of Our Lives has been put on a hiatus. So, when will the show return?

So, when will 'Days of Our Lives' return?

Days of Our Lives is just one of the TV shows that will go on a two-week-long hiatus because of the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020. The beloved soap will promptly return on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, once the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 have come to an end. Past episodes of Days of Our Lives are available on Peacock, however, which should serve as a source of respite for those eager to get a quick fix in the meantime.

This leaves fans with no choice but to quietly contemplate the possible outcomes for Ben, who is now descending back into his life of crime, and Ciara, his partner who developed a severe case of memory loss after the explosion.

The shocking narrative twist had a lasting impact on fans, many of whom took to Twitter to admit that they were anxious to see the characters get back together. "Great job, @carlivatiron, on the CIN cliffhanger! We don't know how we are going to make it two weeks to see what happens!" tweeted @Ag0608Jessica. "Ben made sure to get his baby back, his Ciara," wrote @LoveHurts38.

