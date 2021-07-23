'Days of Our Lives' Is on Hiatus — When Will the Show Return?By Leila Kozma
Jul. 23 2021, Published 11:38 a.m. ET
Loyal viewers of Days of Our Lives will have to wait a bit longer to find out whether Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) has successfully pulled off his master plan and managed to kidnap his love interest, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal), on her wedding day.
The episode that aired on Thursday, July 22, 2021, ended on a gigantic cliffhanger. Unfortunately for fans, Days of Our Lives has been put on a hiatus. So, when will the show return?
So, when will 'Days of Our Lives' return?
Days of Our Lives is just one of the TV shows that will go on a two-week-long hiatus because of the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020. The beloved soap will promptly return on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, once the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 have come to an end.
Past episodes of Days of Our Lives are available on Peacock, however, which should serve as a source of respite for those eager to get a quick fix in the meantime.
This leaves fans with no choice but to quietly contemplate the possible outcomes for Ben, who is now descending back into his life of crime, and Ciara, his partner who developed a severe case of memory loss after the explosion.
The shocking narrative twist had a lasting impact on fans, many of whom took to Twitter to admit that they were anxious to see the characters get back together.
"Great job, @carlivatiron, on the CIN cliffhanger! We don't know how we are going to make it two weeks to see what happens!" tweeted @Ag0608Jessica.
"Ben made sure to get his baby back, his Ciara," wrote @LoveHurts38.
But some didn't share the rosy optimism.
"This storyline is so boring ... Ben is not in love, he is now obsessed. Please end it," wrote @SGD46.
'Days of Our Lives' celebrated its 55th anniversary on Nov. 8, 2020.
Originally created by Betty and Ted Corday, Days of Our Lives premiered on Nov. 8, 1965, with an episode that captured the aftermath of a theft. Julie Olson (Charla Doherty), Diane (Geraldine Lawrence), and Carol (Simone Pascal) try to steal a fur coat from a department store. But they get caught by a detective (Robert J. Stevenson).
Instead of her real name, Julie tells the detective her grandparents' name — which quickly becomes the catalyst for a whole range of unexpected events.
The cast of Days of Our Lives has changed considerably over the past 55 years. The main characters currently appearing on the show include Ciara and Ben, EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel), Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker), Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney), and others.
Days of Our Lives episodes are filmed around eight months in advance. In other words, die-hard fans of the show will surely find out what's next for Ciara and Ben as soon as Days of Our Lives returns on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, after the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020.