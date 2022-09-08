The Drama on 'RHOBH' Is Intensifying — Have Any Casting Decisions Been Announced for Season 13?
Things are really heating up on Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. From the debate surrounding Erika Jayne's diamond earrings, to Diana Jenkins' ongoing feud with Sutton Stracke, to the fallout from Dorit Kemsely's robbery, to the already-dramatic group trip to Aspen (which isn't even over yet), there's been no shortage of drama for the 90210-based ladies.
Though the twelfth season has yet to conclude, some RHOBH fans already want to know who will be back for Season 13. Have any casting decisions been made regarding the future of the show? Read on to find out the latest from the California franchise.
Who is in the 'RHOBH' Season 12 cast?
The current cast line-up on RHOBH includes Kyle Richards (who is the only remaining original star), Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsely, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and Diana Jenkins. Sheree Zampino is a "friend" on Season 12 as well.
Throughout the season, fans have watches the ladies travel on group trips to Aspen and to Mexico, and they've heard discussions about charities, the word "dark," and seating arrangements on a private jet. They've also seen cameos from Melissa Etheridge and Jamie Lee Curtis.
As Season 12 of RHOBH continues to air, viewers may wonder who in the cast will stick around for the next season, and if there will be any departures.
Was anyone fired from 'RHOBH' Season 12?
Though there has long been online speculation about certain cast members getting the boot ahead of the Season 12 finale, nobody from RHOBH has publicly been fired at this time. None of the stars have announced their exits, either, though Kyle had told E! News in May 2022 that she thought she was "finished" with the show after filming concluded on Season 12 (she later said she was taking her decision "day by day").
Casting decisions aren't often made until after a season airs in its entirety (unless a cast member is involved in some sort of scandal, or if she skips out on a reunion, like RHOSLC alums Jennie Nguyen and Mary Cosby, respectively).
Fans have been wondering about Lisa Rinna's potential future involvement on the series, in particular, because she said that she was keeping any mentions of RHOBH off of her Instagram feed. While some viewers may have thought that the soap opera actress was hinting at a departure, she said that she made the decision because she wanted her feed to be more "edited."
Sources told Radar Online that she is still part of the show.
Other casting information (including who will ultimately be returning to the show) has yet to be confirmed at this time, either.
Viewers will have to tune in to find out how the season concludes, and to learn what will happen at the reunion. Until then, new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills air on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo. You can also stream the series on Peacock.