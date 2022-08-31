Sutton Stracke From 'RHOBH' Is Dating Someone New — Here's the Scoop

As of now, Sutton is in a relationship with an attorney named Sanjit Das. He has a little bit of reality-TV fame of his own under his belt, as he once appeared as a contestant on Jeopardy! According to People, Sutton met Sunjit on Bumble, a popular dating app.

In an episode of RHOBH this season, she called him via FaceTime with a few of her co-stars and gushed over how much she liked him.

She also posted a selfie of herself with Sanjit on Instagram in August 2022 and it’s already pulled in more than 55,000 likes.