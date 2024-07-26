Home > Television Adrianne Zucker Claims She Was "Pushed Out" of 'Days of Our Lives' Adrianne Zucker claims her pay was cut before she was written out after she filed a sexual harassment lawsuit. By Sara Belcher Published Jul. 26 2024, 12:57 p.m. ET Source: NBC

With more than 25 years and 2,800 episodes under her belt, Adrianne Zucker's time on Days of Our Lives has officially come to an end — but it seems this decision wasn't made voluntarily. Adrienne has been part of the popular daytime soap opera since 1998 when she was cast in the role of Nicole Walker. Despite her unwavering dedication to the television program, it seems her recent allegations of sexual harassment on set are what led to her contract not being resigned.

In February, Adrienne filed a lawsuit alleging sexual harassment against the women on set with Corday Productions, claiming that former director and executive producer Albert Alarr made inappropriate comments, created a toxic work environment, and forcefully groped and kissed some of the women on set. Though Albert was ousted from the program, so was Adrianne. Why did she leave?

Why did Adrianne leave 'Days of Our Lives'?

Per Deadline, Adrianne claims that she was "pushed out of my longtime career" following the lawsuit, alleging that she didn't decide to leave the show of her own accord.

“For quite some time I’ve seen my female coworkers sexually harassed, violated and degraded as women by Albert,” she said, per the outlet. “I myself have also been degraded, violated, and degraded. In March of 2023, several female employees were fired. There was complete dissolution of the all-female PR department. Female contracts were not renewed, or they were not returning because of the way they were being treated on the show."