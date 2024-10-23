Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Legendary Dodgers Pitcher Fernando Valenzuela Is Survived by His Wife, Linda Burgos Dodgers icon Fernando Valenzuela married Linda Burgos on Dec. 29, 1981. By Allison DeGrushe Published Oct. 23 2024, 9:34 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

On Oct. 1, 2024, it was reported that legendary Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela was hospitalized due to an undisclosed illness. Three weeks later, on Oct. 22, Fernando died in a Los Angeles hospital. He was 63 years old.

As tributes flood in and fans reflect on his remarkable baseball career, many are also interested in his life off the field. For starters, was Fernando Valenzuela married? Here's what we know.

Fernando Valenzuela married a schoolteacher in 1981.

On Dec. 29, 1981, Fernando Valenzuela married Linda Burgos, a schoolteacher from Mexico, at the Immaculate Mary Church in Mérida, Mexico. According to Sportskeeda, they first met during Fernando's impressive tenure in the Mexican baseball leagues.

Linda enjoyed a successful career as a primary school teacher, and after marrying the six-time MLB All-Star, she fully supported his career and the dreams of their kids — Fernando Jr., Ricardo, Linda, and Maria Fernanda. She played a crucial role in managing the family while also championing her husband's baseball journey.

As Fernando Valenzuela rose to prominence in the baseball world, his wife stood by him, offering him unwavering support throughout his incredible journey. Now, in the wake of the World Series champion's passing, many are keeping Linda in their thoughts.

"On behalf of the Dodger organization, we profoundly mourn the passing of Fernando," Los Angeles Dodgers team president and chief executive Stan Kasten said in a statement, per MLB.com. "He galvanized the fan base with the Fernandomania season of 1981 and has remained close to our hearts ever since, not only as a player but also as a broadcaster. He has left us all too soon. Our deepest condolences go out to his wife Linda and his family."