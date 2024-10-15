Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports What's With The "OMG" Sign Mets Fans Use? The Sweet Story Behind the Slang "It started as a song and it became a movement and an anthem. I’m very humbled about it," Jose Iglesias said. By Anna Garrison Published Oct. 15 2024, 4:52 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@mets

Sports fans are great at getting creative when showing their team spirit. From the Pittsburgh Steelers' Terrible Towel to the rising popularity of the Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty, those who love their sports teams invent new ways to show their passion on the field or off.

Since roughly June 2024, New York Mets fans have been known to throw up an "OMG" sign or two during games to show their support. But what exactly does "OMG" mean for the Mets? Keep reading for everything you should know before your next baseball game.

What does "OMG" mean for the New York Mets?

While "OMG" is typically an abbreviation meaning "oh my God," per Merriam-Webster, to Mets fans, it has a special meaning. Musical artist Candelita, who happens to be the alter ego of Mets infielder Jose Iglesias, wrote a song called "OMG" about blessings and success. Specifically, some of the lyrics include "Oh my god! Todo lo malo échalo pa’ allá / Oh my god! Dame salúd y prosperidad" per Genius, meaning roughly "Oh my god / Take all the bad and chase it away / Oh my god / Bring me good health and prosperity."

Fans quickly adopted the song as an unofficial theme for the Mets. After a Mets win against the Houston Astros, Jose even performed the song at Citi Field. In October 2024, Jose released a remix of the track featuring Pitbull and Silvestre Dangond. The song's original version has been so popular it even reached No. 1 on Billboard's Latin Digital Songs sales in July 2024, per Billboard.

Why do people hold up "OMG" signs at Mets games?

After "OMG" became the unofficial theme of the New York Mets, crafty fans started making signs that read "OMG" to wave around in the crowd. But the "OMG" sign isn't the only good luck charm the Mets have at their disposal! The team and its fans started to enthusiastically embrace Grimace, the purple McDonald's figure, after he threw the ceremonial first pitch on June 12, 2024, leading to a Mets winning streak.

There might be another Mets anthem on the way.

If you thought that Jose would quit while he was ahead, not a chance! Speaking to Vulture about the song's success and his collaboration with Pitbull, Jose said, "It started as a song and it became a movement and an anthem. I’m very humbled about it." That's not all — someday soon, Mets fans can expect another power baseball anthem. "We have another great song I’m working on as my next single. It’s another high-energy one that I want to get ready for 2025," Jose added.