Mets First Baseman Pete Alonso Is Nicknamed "Polar Bear," but Why Is He Called That? Pete Alonso has had his polar bear nickname for his entire MLB career. By Joseph Allen Published Oct. 4 2024, 3:50 p.m. ET

The 2024 New York Mets season was almost over, until first baseman Pete Alonso hit a home run that allowed the team to advance to the NLDS. Following Alonso's triumphant home run, many wanted to know more about the Mets player, and specifically about his nickname, "Polar Bear."

Pete has had the nickname for years, but its origins are mysterious even to some of those who know that that's how he's often referred to. Here's what we know about where that nickname comes from.

Why do they call Pete Alonso "Polar Bear"?

Pete's nickname originated during 2019 spring training when it was bestowed on him by Todd Frazier. Both Todd and Pete have won a home run derby at some point in their careers, and it seems the name was given to Pete at least partially out of respect. In a 2019 interview with The New York Post, Pete explained that Todd was the one who had first given him the name.

"'You look like a big, stinking polar bear,' [Todd] commented during spring training," Pete explained. After Todd gave him the nickname, Pete explained that it just "kind of stayed." "Todd Frazier is a loudmouth from Jersey, in case any of you guys don't know. He tells it to his face," Pete continued. "Though I adore that dude. He is a fantastic teammate. He is, nevertheless, quite a character. The clown is him. but I'm positive he gave it to me."

Pete has played his entire career with the Mets.

The Mets have always been the less-beloved and less-winning New York baseball team, but Pete has given them a ray of hope since he first arrived in 2019. Pete made an impact with the team immediately, and his star status only cemented the fact that he was someone who needed to have a nickname. Of course, the most legendary moment of Pete's career to date might have been his game-clinching home run against the Milwaukee Brewers.



"I was just looking for something out over the plate," Pete said after the Mets won the game 4-2. "I just really wanted to hit something hard through the big part of the field. I'm really happy that I capitalized, really happy that I capitalized." Prior to that home run, Pete had been struggling throughout the series, going just one for 11 at the plate.

To his credit, though, Pete stepped up in the moment when it mattered most. "Especially in these big games, you've got to move on to the next pitch and make a positive impact, stay within yourself and execute," Pete said after the game.