Mets Star Edwin Díaz Got Hurt During the World Baseball Classic — Details By Joseph Allen Mar. 16 2023, Published 10:07 a.m. ET

Recently, news broke that New York Mets star Edwin Díaz was injured during a game at the World Baseball Classic. Following news of the injury, many wanted to know what happened to Edwin and how long he might be out as he recovers.

With the MLB season starting relatively soon, many are understandably concerned not only for Edwin but also for what his injury might mean for the Mets' season. Here's what we know.

What happened to Edwin Díaz?

Edwin's injury came after his team, Puerto Rico, had already clinched a spot in the WBC quarterfinals. After pitching a perfect ninth inning to deliver his team a 5-2 win, his teammates swarmed around the pitcher's mound in celebration. Shortly after the celebration started, though, Edwin collapsed to the ground and began grabbing at his right leg. The injury happened while the whole team was jumping up and down together.

After he collapsed, it looked as though Edwin could put almost no weight on the leg. He had to be helped to the dugout by his coach and trainer, and he was eventually escorted off the field in a wheelchair. As quickly as the celebration started, it transformed into a group of players huddled around their star pitcher, hoping that the injury wasn't as serious as it appeared to be.

What is the latest update on Edwin's injury?

Following his injury on the field, the Mets released a statement explaining the latest on Edwin's status. In the statement, the team explained that Edwin injured his right knee during the celebration, and would be undergoing further imaging on March 16, after which the team will provide another update. For now, it isn't clear how badly Edwin is hurt or how long it may take him to recover.

Edwin and his brother Alexis, a Puerto Rico teammate and a pitcher for the Reds in the majors, were both in tears following the incident. This kind of injury is what so many teams were fearful of in the weeks just before a new season is about to commence. As Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts told the Associated Press following the injury, though, this kind of thing can happen to any player at almost any time.

Edwin Diaz appears to have suffered an injury during Puerto Rico's celebration pic.twitter.com/G9Md6SBrEj — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 16, 2023

“You can always try to place blame on the WBC, but that was just a freak accident that could happen to anyone at any given time,” Mookie, who was playing for the U.S., said after the game. Puerto Rico is currently one of just seven teams left in the WBC tournament. The team will face off against Mexico on Friday for a chance to move onto the tournament semifinals.