LA Dodger Freddie Freeman Has Announced that His Son Has Guillain-Barré Freddie Freeman's son has been diagnosed with a rare neurological condition. By Joseph Allen Published Aug. 2 2024, 9:32 a.m. ET

After an extended absence from the LA Dodgers, first baseman Freddie Freeman has revealed the reason behind his absence. Freddie was first put on the family emergency list in late July, and now, many want to know exactly what the reason for his absence was.

Fans also want to know when Freddie may rejoin the team, and how serious his absence is. Here's what we know about exactly why Freddie has been absent from the Dodgers.

What happened to Freddie Freeman's son?

In a joint statement on Instagram, Freddie and his wife Chelsea announced that their son, Maximus, had been diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder called Guillain-Barré syndrome. "Last Friday, Max rapidly declined and went into full body paralysis," the statement explained. "We are very fortunate to have gotten him to the hospital in time so they could reinforce his lungs. Freddie was in Houston at the time and rushed to the first flight back home."

"After many tests, Max is battling a severe case of Guillain-Barré syndrome," they continued. "These have been the hardest and scariest days of our lives. Maximus is such a special boy and he has been fighting SO hard. This is going to be a journey to recover, but we have faith that he will be completely healed. We have been blown away by his improvements in the last 48 hours."

They added that Max had been excavated from his breathing tube and was taken off of the ventilator, which were both huge wins. "Please continue to cover Maximus and our family in your prayers. We really appreciate and have felt all of your support," their statement concluded. Their statement explained that the neurological condition is rare even in adults, and it's especially rare in children.

What is Guillain-Barré syndrome?

Guillain-Barré syndrome is a condition in which the immune system attacks the nerves. It can cause weakness, numbness, or paralysis and has no cure. Fortunately, most people recover from the condition completely once they have been diagnosed and receive proper treatment. Before providing this most recent update, Chelsea had announced that her son had transient synovitis, a temporary condition that causes hip inflammation and is not uncommon in young boys.

She added at the time that Maximus first had a viral infection that he caught when they were at the All-Star Game in Arlington, Texas. Following the couple's announcement of what Maximus has been diagnosed with, friends and fans alike weighed in to offer their thoughts and prayers, and to let the whole family know how loved and supported they are.