Why Is Everyone Wearing 42 Today? It's Not a TikTok Trend — It’s a Powerful Tradition Why are you seeing people wearing the 42 everywhere you go today? By Trisha Faulkner Published April 15 2025, 1:03 p.m. ET Source: Wikimedia Commons

You’re standing in the checkout line at the grocery store when you notice something strange. The guy ahead of you is wearing a jersey with the number 42 on the back. At your kid’s school pickup later, three different teachers are rocking shirts with the same number. You pull out your phone and start scrolling — surely this has to be a TikTok thing, right? Maybe a trend you missed? Some kind of viral inside joke?

Article continues below advertisement

That creeping feeling sets in as you continue seeing 42 everywhere. Did you miss some kind of memo? Why is everyone wearing 42 today? Turns out this isn’t just some bizarre coincidence, and you didn’t miss out on a weird TikTok trend. Something bigger and much more wholesome happens on April 15 each year that inspires people everywhere to embrace the number 42.

Article continues below advertisement

Why is everyone wearing 42 today? This number is about more than just baseball.

If you’re not a sports person, the number 42 might seem random. It, however, is more than just a number. It is a tradition. Every year on April 15, Major League Baseball does something that no other professional sports league does. Every single player, coach, and umpire wears the same number: 42. The tradition is part of Jackie Robinson Day. It is an annual event to honor the man who shattered baseball’s color barrier.

Jackie’s number, 42, was retired across all MLB teams in 1997, marking the 50th anniversary of his historic debut. That means no player on any team can choose 42 for their jersey — except for this one day. Since 2009, every person on the field wears 42 on April 15 in his honor. So no, this isn’t a TikTok stunt or a themed dress-up day. It’s a league-wide gesture rooted in history.

Article continues below advertisement

Jackie Robinson Day celebrates a legacy far beyond baseball.

Jackie wasn’t just a talented athlete. He was a trailblazer. On April 15, 1947, he became the first Black player in Major League Baseball when he took the field for the Brooklyn Dodgers. His debut shattered a decades-long segregation barrier that had kept professional baseball whites-only.

Article continues below advertisement

His legacy, however, stretches well beyond the sport. He became a symbol of courage, perseverance, and change. His impact reached into the civil rights movement, and he remained active in political and social causes long after his playing days ended. Recognizing this, the MLB made Jackie Robinson Day official in 2004, creating an annual moment to reflect on how one individual helped transform an entire institution and inspired millions in the process.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2007, Ken Griffey Jr. asked for special permission to wear number 42 in tribute. That request led to a new idea: What if everyone wore it? By 2009, it became a tradition for every MLB team to do just that. What began as a singular gesture became a powerful, collective statement.

Why is Jackie Robinson Day on April 15? It’s the day history changed.

The date — April 15 — isn’t random. It’s the exact day Jackie first stepped onto a major league field in 1947. His presence on that roster wasn’t just about baseball; it was a cultural shift. By honoring him on that specific date, the league ties its present directly to that groundbreaking moment in history.

Article continues below advertisement