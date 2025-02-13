Hyperpigmentation Meme on TikTok: The 2019 Viral Trend That Won’t Go Away The hyperpigmentation meme started with a viral video in 2019. By Trisha Faulkner Updated Feb. 13 2025, 3:52 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@hotfudgesonia

A simple drawing. A mother’s reaction. A viral moment that refuses to fade. The hyperpigmentation meme on TikTok has proven to be one of those internet gifts that just keeps on giving. Like many TikTok trends, this one started with an innocent moment caught on camera. In 2019, Sonia Tiebi shared a video featuring a portrait her daughter had drawn — an artistic attempt at a woman with a ponytail and a noticeable dark spot on her cheek.

Article continues below advertisement

With a mix of humor and curiosity, Sonia asked, “Is that hyperpigmentation?” before quickly reassuring her daughter that the drawing was fan-TASTIC. The internet loved it. The video went viral. Just like that, a meme was born. Fast forward a few years, and people continue to reference, remix, and share the original video. What is it about this video that has made it to continue to go viral on TikTok? Keep reading as we take a closer look.

Article continues below advertisement

The hyperpigmentation meme on TikTok keeps resurfacing thanks to nostalgia and the algorithm.

TikTok has a way of reviving old trends, and this meme is no exception. The original video from 2019 was already a hit. Over time, however, TikTok users continue to find ways to keep it alive. Some turned the drawing into cakes, tattoos, and even digital recreations. Others used the sound clip in creative skits. What really caused this 2019 video to trend in 2025?

Turns out, part of the reason was nostalgia. As TikTok users rediscover past viral moments, they share them again. This introduces the video to people who have never seen it before while also reminding people who had of its existence. There, however, is also a very technical side to this.

Article continues below advertisement

TikTok’s algorithm isn’t just built to push new content. It will also resurface old videos if enough people start searching for them. When TikTok experienced a temporary ban in the U.S. in January 2025, many users noticed their FYP (for you page) acting strange. Suddenly, they were seeing a mix of both new and old content. This caused people to revisit old videos and trends such as the hyperpigmentation meme.

Article continues below advertisement

As a result, people started looking for the original video. This told the TikTok algorithm people were interested in content regarding the original video. So, the algorithm started to push out more videos related to it.

Furthermore, on Jan. 31, 2025, Sonia also posted a new video to her TikTok recreating the 2019 video that went viral. In the comments, her followers were thrilled. They were also tickled to learn she had framed the original drawing. One individual joked that she could sell the framed drawing for a huge amount of money.

Article continues below advertisement

Why is this video so popular?

Not every viral moment has staying power. This one, however, struck a perfect balance of humor, relatability, and internet culture. Part of the appeal came from the way Sonia reacted to her daughter’s drawing. While her question was playful, it also felt like criticism. She, however, was quick to chase it with praise to make the moment lighthearted. For all the parents of TikTok, the video was relatable.

Article continues below advertisement

Beyond that, the video reminded everyone of the time their child presented them with a picture they drew that didn’t really match the vision they had. The innocent artwork of a child in the video was both real and deeply relatable.