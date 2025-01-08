The "Eye of Rah" Meme Is Taking TikTok by Storm — Here's the Story Behind It The "Eye of Rah" meme is dominating TikTok right now! By Allison DeGrushe Published Jan. 8 2025, 10:37 a.m. ET Source: TikTok / @frightenedsheep25937582

We're a little over a week into the new year, and a brand-new meme is already taking social media by storm! If you've found yourself scrolling through TikTok (or any platform, really), chances are you've seen the "Eye of Rah" trend (also called the "Eye of Ra").

But what exactly is it all about? Here's everything you need to know about the "Eye of Rah" meme currently dominating our social media feeds.

Here's the "Eye of Rah" TikTok meme explained.

If you're hoping for an in-depth explanation behind the "Eye of Rah" meme, we have some bad news — it doesn't really have one. At its core, it's just another example of the bizarre "brain rot" content taking over TikTok these days.

Alongside other strange TikTok memes like "Chopped Chin" and "I Bought a Property in Egypt," the "Eye of Rah" meme is simply nonsensical. The humor comes from its absurdity; it's not meant to be logical or explainable.

The inside joke, if you will, is that it's all pure, unfiltered nonsense, which blends perfectly with other recent meme trends previously mentioned. All in all, this niche type of brain-rotting humor is part of the ever-evolving digital culture that can be difficult to explain to those who aren't fully immersed in the online world.

Nevertheless, the odd meme does take inspiration from the ancient Egyptian symbol linked to the sun god Ra. In Egyptian mythology, the Eye of Rah (or Eye of Ra) wasn't just an attribute of Ra — it was also considered a goddess in her own right with powers.

The symbol itself traditionally represents violence, protection, and divine authority. However, the meme doesn't necessarily convey any of these meanings. Instead, it taps into the name's ancient mystique, using it to add an absurd, almost mystical layer to the meme's chaotic and unpredictable nature.

Jeremiah Springfield created the "Eye of Rah" meme.

For a bit of context, the "Eye of Rah" meme originates from a content creator named Jeremiah Springfield (@frightenedsheep25937582). He uploaded the original video in November 2024, which starts with a man dueting a cooking video. Things quickly take a weird turn when another man — who sports red dreads — interrupts the scene to tell the first man to "chill out."

An unexpected edit follows, revealing a single eye in the middle of the man's forehead and a dreadlock standing straight up, making him look exactly like a cyclops (think Mike Wazowski from Monsters, Inc.). This random, surreal edit quickly gained traction, racking up over 1.8 million views and 300,000 likes, at the the time of writing.