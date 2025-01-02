What Does "Raw, Next Question" Mean, and Why Is the NSFW Comment All Over TikTok? The comment is dirty, and that's how posters like it. By Joseph Allen Published Jan. 2 2025, 11:53 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@evan_rozee

One of the reasons so many people are worried about a potential TikTok ban is because the platform is a place where they're free to be whatever they want to be. If they want to be horny, they can be, and it turns out, there are lots of young TikTok users who want to be horny.

If you've noticed that many users are commenting "raw, next question" on various videos across the platform, you might have wondered what that means. While the answer is definitely NSFW, here's what we know.

What does "raw, next question" mean on TikTok?

The comment is being made primarily by women under photos of men that they find particularly attractive. The phrase itself has several layers of meaning. The word "raw" is meant to indicate a certain kind of total desire. In most cases, the woman is saying that the man's sex appeal is raw, but the phrase can also have a more explicit meaning and refer to having sex without a condom. Either way, it's meant to indicate a kind of primal desire.

The "next question" portion of the phrase is a reference to interviews where the interview subject is eager to move on from the question they've been asked. It's a way to change the topic, and when used in this context, it seems to suggest that the person is deeply sexually attracted to the subject of the video but has no desire to discuss that attraction publicly either because it's embarrassing or because it's simply too filthy.

Like much internet slang, the phrase is both a joke and, in its way, deadly serious. The commenters posting it are being honest about their attraction, but the "next question" section suggests that they don't really want to talk about it anymore. They just need to get their horniness out there, and then we can all move on. In its way, then, it's a powerful exclamation of female sexuality. It's also the latest silly TikTok trend to sweep the internet.

Some men are mad about the trend.

Because nothing can happen on the internet without at least a few men getting upset about it, there are some corners of TikTok where the "raw, next question" meme is not seen as a compliment. These men feel like the trend unfairly objectifies them, and suggests that the women (and some men) leaving the comments only care about them for their looks.

While it's always important to acknowledge that people are more than their appearance, it's deeply ironic to think that men are upset about getting just a taste of the objectification that women have been subjected to for millennia. These women are offering men just a taste of their own medicine, and doing so online.