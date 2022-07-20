Rachel Robinson, Jackie Robinson’s Wife, Celebrated Her 100th Birthday — Where Is She Now?

Rachel has also accepted multiple awards on Jackie’s behalf, and she opened an exhibit in his honor in 1987. Additionally, in 2007, she became the first woman (and non-player) to receive the MLB's commissioner Historic Achievement Award.

These days, though, Rachel is retired from nursing and teaching. She currently lives in Connecticut, where she spends time with her and Jackie’s children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Rachel was at her Connecticut home when Los Angeles Dodgers player Mookie Betts paid tribute to Jackie’s wife on her 100th birthday.