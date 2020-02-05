We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Fans Imagine Hilariously Brutal Smear Campaign Against Former Red Sox Player Mookie Betts

Mookie Betts has officially been traded from the Boston Red Sox to the Los Angeles Dodgers. And fans are perplexed. He was coming off a strong season and was 2018's MVP. But he wanted a lot of money, and the Red Sox, well, they just didn't want to give it to him. So they sent him off to the West Coast with their fingers crossed that they didn't just make a huge mistake.

Fans are now convinced the Red Sox are about to launch a bogus smear campaign against Mookie to justify their decision. So they decided to take matters into their own hands and speculate what those lies could possibly be. The #MookieSmearCampaign hashtag was started by 98.5 The Sports Hub's Toucher and Rich, but now lots of people are contributing jokes, and they're hilarious. 