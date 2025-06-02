John Brenkus's "Heartbroken" Loved Ones Released a Statement Following His Death — How Did He Die? John Brenkus was 54 at the time of his death. By Chrissy Bobic Published June 2 2025, 10:14 a.m. ET Source: X/@johnbrenkus_

The host of ESPN's Sports Science and co-founder and co-CEO of the reality TV company BASE Productions, John Brenkus, has died. He was 54 years old. But what was John Brenkus's cause of death? That's what his fans wanted to know immediately following the news of his passing, after years of supporting his career in television.

If you don't know Brenkus from Sports Science, BASE Productions is behind some big reality TV shows on ESPN, National Geographic, and the former Spike network. He also produced shows for A&E and Animal Planet. Brenkus also wrote the book The Perfection Point about diving into the limitations of top athletic performers. Following the news of Brenkus's death, his fans were shocked.

What was John Brenkus's cause of death?

Although no official cause of death was released immediately following the news of Brenkus's death, his family did release a statement on X (formerly Twitter) on June 1, 2025. According to the statement, Brenkus died on May 31, 2025. The statement did not share what happened, but did mention Brenkus's "fight" with depression.

"It is with profound sadness that we share the news that John Brenkus has passed away," the statement said on X. "John, co-founder of BASE Productions, founder of Brinx.Tv, and co-creator and host of the 6-time Emmy Award-winning Sport Science, had been battling depression. John lost his fight with this terrible illness on May 31, 2025. This heartbroken family and friends request privacy at this time, and encourage anyone who is struggling with depression to seek help."

John Brenkus, former host of ESPN’s Sports Science, has passed away.



RIP. pic.twitter.com/eILsFq0RyC — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 2, 2025

Fans of Brenkus from over the years took to social media to share their memories of the late sports expert and their condolences for his friends and family. "John Brenkus was a staple growing up," one fan wrote on X. "Was a nerd for stats already, adding science to the sports I was watching made it so much more entertaining. Sad to see him go. RIP." Another wrote, "You taught me so much about sports. You were my Bill Nye."

John Brenkus talked about battling depression.

In 2023, Brenkus opened up about his mental health struggles and battle with depression. In a video that resurfaced on X, Brenkus admits to a dark time in his life when he considered dying by suicide. "I was flat out suicidal," Brenkus said at the time. "So much so, I had a noose tied around my neck, I was ready to do it, and my dog Zeppelin came to my rescue [and] literally pulled on my pants, on my jeans, and literally was going crazy, wouldn't leave me alone."

John Brenkus Discusses Battling Depression with Marcellus Wiley pic.twitter.com/ak0eLQBObQ — Absurd Hero aka Saint Secular (@got_FREDup) June 2, 2025

He says in the video that he immediately called his mom to seek help. "I then went through a battle," Brenkus explains. "I mean, I'm telling you, a battle, to get out of it. I went to six different psychologists and psychiatrists, finally found my answer, finally found the way." At the time, Brenkus said that he found the right doctor to lead him "down the right path" in his mental health.