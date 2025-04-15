Mike Tirico Has Been Married Since 1991 as His Career Has Continued to Bloom Mike Tirico has been married to a Syracuse basketball star for more than 30 years. By Joseph Allen Updated April 15 2025, 11:26 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@miketiriconbc

Over the past decade, Mike Tirico has become the go-to man in sports broadcasting for NBC. He is the play-by-play announcer for Sunday Night Football, and when basketball returns to NBC, he'll be calling those games too, making him something like NBC's successor to Bob Costas.

Given the incredible success he's had in his career, many naturally wanted to learn more about Mike's personal life. Here's what we know about Mike's family, including his wife.

Is Mike Tirico married?

Mike has been married to his wife, Debbie, since 1991. Debbie is a Michigan native, and the two live in Ann Arbor, although Mike's job keeps him traveling all over the country and sometimes around the world. Although Debbie has led a relatively private life, she was once intimately involved in the world of sports. She was the team captain for the 1989 Syracuse women's basketball team, helping them capture a Big East title.

The two met while they were at Syracuse, where Mike was studying to be a sports broadcaster at the S.I. Newhouse School. Debbie and Mike have two children, and it seems that they are invested in keeping their private life relatively separate from Mike's personal success. Given how much Mike's job has often demanded of him, though, it's worth noting just how much support Debbie has likely offered him over the years.

Mike Tirico has had almost unparalleled success.

Although following in the footsteps of Bob Costas is no easy task, Mike has handled it with aplomb, calling many of the biggest sporting events in the world with the perfect combination of knowledge and approachability. Although he spent the first 25 years of his career at ESPN, it wasn't until he left the network for NBC in 2016 that it became clear that he was being groomed to become one of the most important sports broadcasters in America.

While he's following in the footsteps of legends like Bob Costas and Al Michaels, we don't yet know whether Mike will ultimately have the same legacy as those broadcasters did. At 58 years old, it seems like he'll have at least another decade of runway to define his legacy, which likely means at least one call that feels like a signature moment.

Great sports announcing is a talent, and it involves more than just describing what's happening on the field. Al Michaels came up with "Do you believe in miracles?" on the spot when the United States beat the Soviet Union in Winter Olympic hockey in 1980, and that ability to etch a moment into eternity is what every sports broadcaster is after.