Is Mixed Martial Artist B.J. Penn Married? Details After beginning his mixed martial arts career in the late 1990s, B.J. Made his way to the UFC in May 2001. By Danielle Jennings Published May 28 2025, 2:16 p.m. ET

Throughout his long-running and successful mixed martial arts career, B.J. Penn has racked up numerous titles and accolades — but his personal life has seen its fair share of controversy, specifically his relationship history, leading fans to want to know even more.

After beginning his mixed martial arts career in the late 1990s, B.J. Made his way to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in May 2001, and by 2004 he won his very first UFC title.

Is B.J. Penn married?

B.J. has never been married but he was in a 10-year relationship with ex-girlfriend Shealen Uaiwa, who is also the mother of two of his children. In April 2019, things between the couple ended after Shealen filed a restraining order against him and alleged that he physically and sexually abused her during their relationship, according to Yahoo! Sports.

The order, filed in Hawaii Family Court, also contained allegations that B.J. abused Shealen in front of their children and spilled cocaine on their oldest daughter, per the outlet. She also recounted incidents where he allegedly forced her to have sex and became violent when she did not. Shealen said the abuse also extended to her family, alleging that B.J. threatened to kill her brother and her whole family.

In December 2020, Camila Amado, B.J.’s former girlfriend (and also the mother of his third child) filed a paternity lawsuit against him for paternity recognition and alimony purposes, according to Jits Magazine.

“It’s a very upsetting situation for me, to take care of my daughter by myself,” Camila’s lawsuit read. “My daughter is growing up and soon she will wanna know who her father is, and he’s a public figure. He’s used my daughter’s image, my image on social media. He put her name there, Mahina Amado Penn, which would be [her full name with] his surname, but he’s none of that.”

What happened to B.J. in May 2025?

Per ESPN, B.J. was arrested twice in three days, beginning on Sunday, May 25, on abuse charges of a family member. Following the first arrest he was released on $2,000 bail, but the next day on Monday, May 26, he was arrested again and placed on $1,000 bail.

A video of his arrest, which was posted to his social media account, shows B.J. being handcuffed and escorted out of his home during the May 25 arrest. His arrest also follows recent online behavior that fans find concerning, such as his claims that his family members are missing and that imposters posing as them have emerged to steal his inheritance.

"If I harm any of these people that are acting like my mom or my brothers, I go to jail and lose everything. If they harm me, nothing will happen to them and I lose everything," B.J. wrote in an April 8 Instagram post.

"I have my black belts over the years that are police officers,” he continued. “Are you guys gonna help me? Are we going to help [my brothers] and my mother and look for them and investigate these fake frauds who are trying to steal everything from my family?"