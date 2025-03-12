What Is the Status of Frank Mir’s Health? Inside the Details of His Surgery “Recently, I faced a significant hurdle: I underwent an emergency spinal fusion and laminectomy of my entire thoracic spine,” Frank said. By Danielle Jennings Published March 12 2025, 2:09 p.m. ET Source: Mega

One of the most popular UFC fighters of all time is giving fans an update on the current state of his health. Frank Mir revealed that recent emergency surgery will postpone his return to the ring.

On Monday, March 11, Frank took to social media in a post on Instagram to share that his hospital stay is due to a surgical procedure that was done on his spine.

What is the status of Frank Mir’s health?

Frank shared in the caption of the post the details of the medical procedure. “I wanted to take a moment to update you on my health and share a bit about my recent journey,” he wrote.

“As many of you know, I’ve been dedicated to martial arts since I was just four years old. My love for hard training has driven me to push my limits as a professional athlete. However, this passion comes with its challenges,” Frank added. “Recently, I faced a significant hurdle: I underwent an emergency spinal fusion and laminectomy of my entire thoracic spine.”

He is on the road to recovery.

Frank gave fans positive news about the surgery, writing, “Although it was a tough decision, I’m happy to report that the surgery was a complete success!” “Now, I’m diving into rehabilitation and focusing on my recovery. This is just another challenge that I intend to overcome, and I’m committed to coming back stronger, both mentally and physically, than ever,” he continued.

Frank thanked his fans for their support.

“Thank you all for your support during this time. Your encouragement means the world to me, and I can’t wait to share my progress with you,” he said of his long-time and devoted fans. Frank left them with some uplifting words as they await his return to the ring. “It ain’t about how hard you hit. It’s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward; how much you can take and keep moving forward. That’s how winning is done!” he wrote.

Per MMA Junkie, Frank signed with the Global Fight League in December 2024. In February, the league announced that Frank was set to go against fellow former UFC fighter Fabricio Werdum, although no date, time, or location was shared.

According to the outlet, Frank last fought back in October 2019, winning unanimously against Roy Nelson, and fans have been eager for his return ever since.