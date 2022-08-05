Conor McGregor Shares New Tweet Suggesting He Might Retire Again
Born in Crumlin, Dublin, Ireland, in 1988, Conor McGregor forged an incredibly successful career as a mixed martial artist and boxer. Renowned for his ability to incorporate Karate and Muay Thai into his routines, Conor has taken the world of MMA by storm.
Since first joining Tom Egan for a round of training sessions in the 2000s, Conor has achieved one career milestone after another, repeatedly proving that he is the best in the game. Is Conor about to retire?
Is Conor McGregor about to retire? Inside the latest rumors.
Hailed as the highest-paid athlete in 2021, Conor has achieved equal amounts of praise for his unmatched work ethic, daredevil fighting style, and unshakable penchant for sparking fights with fellow high-flyers like Machine Gun Kelly and Cristiano Ronaldo. Conor shared a very suspicious tweet on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, which immediately stoked widespread fan speculation. "MMA, I'll never forget you! Easy work," Conor tweeted.
Commentators widely interpreted the strange tweet as a hint suggesting Conor is once again considering retirement. Conor last announced his retirement in June 2020. According to Sportskeeda, he also retired in March 2019 and April 2016.
Conor announced his retirement in June 2020.
Conor said he was ready to hang up the uniform for good in the summer of 2020.
"Hey guys, I decided to retire from fighting," he tweeted. "Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it's been! Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas, post one of my world title wins! Pick the home of your dreams. Mags, I love you! Whatever you desire it's yours."
But Conor McGregor also announced his retirement in March 2019.
"Hey, guys! Quick announcement. I decided to retire from the sport formally known as Mixed Martial Art today. I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in the competition. I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement. Proper piña coladas on me fellas!" Conor tweeted on March 26, 2019.
Conor decided to retire after he got arrested in Miami, Fla., in March 2019. Conor smashed a fan's phone outside the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, a five-star hotel in Miami Beach, Fla.
At the time, some commentators voiced doubt about the reasons behind Conor's retirement. Some claimed it was a form of distraction from Conor's arrest in Florida. Others, like Ultimate Fighting Championship president Dana White, said he made the announcement at least partly because he wanted ownership stakes in UFC — which Dana refused to grant.
Conor McGregor first announced his retirement in 2016.
Conor caused an unexpected furor by abruptly announcing his retirement on April 19, 2016, ahead of his UFC 200 fight against Nate Diaz. Conor un-announced his retirement soon after. As part of the statement, Conor said that he wasn't the greatest fan of promoting events and that he would rather focus on the actual fighting part.
“I am still ready to go for UFC 200," Conor said in a statement, via The Guardian. "I have become lost in the game of promotion and forgot about the art of fighting. There comes a time when you need to stop handing out flyers and get back to the damn shop."
His fight against Nate on July 9, 2016, was canceled — but they went ahead with the face-off on Aug. 21, 2016.
Is Conor about to retire for good this time around? Only time will tell.