'Bruised' Tells the Story of Jackie Justice, an MMA Fighter Ready to Shake Off the Ring Rust

The unexpected return of her 6-year-old son, Manny (Danny Boyd Jr.), propels Jackie Justice (Halle Berry) to take up MMA fighting again and make her return as a pro after a four-year hiatus.

Starring and directed by Halle Berry, Netflix's Bruised tells the tale of a woman MMA fighter who had fallen out of the good graces of the judges and the whole circuit quite a while ago. Will she pull off the comeback? Does Jackie Justice win the final fight in Bruised?